People age 65 and older are the primary beneficiaries of Medicare, so it should come as no surprise they’re a prime target for medical scammers and con artists. Medicare loses $50 billion to $60 billion each year to scams and false claims, and beneficiaries pay the price in reduced benefits and rising premiums. But you can beat scammers at their own game by getting educated about Medicare fraud: how it works, how to spot it, and how to report it to the proper authorities.
One scam recently making the rounds involves offering Medicare beneficiaries genetic testing in order to obtain their medical information for fraudulent billing purposes. Con artists who use this scam may offer their victim cheek swabs to test for any number of genetic conditions, including cancer, dementia and Parkinson’s. Once they obtain the person’s information, they can bill Medicare for tests that were neither medically necessary nor ordered by the person’s primary physician.
The Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) cautions that scammers may advertise genetic testing in the following ways:
— Cancer screening/test
— DNA screening/test
— Hereditary cancer screening/test
— Dementia screening/test
— Pharmacogenetics (medication metabolization)
— Parkinson’s screening/test
Scammers often claim the tests are “free” because Medicare covers genetic testing and then offer to use “telemedicine” or a “teledoc” to order the test for you. In truth, Medicare covers genetic testing only in limited situations and only when ordered by the patient’s own physician.
When you review your Medicare Summary Notice (MSN) or Explanation of Benefits (EOB) after being scammed, you might notice thousands of dollars in charges for a list of genetic tests you did not request and possibly never received. And should Medicare deny the claim, you could be on the hook for the full cost of the “services” provided.
You should treat your Medicare card the same way you treat your credit cards and always keep it in a safe place. Never give your Medicare number to anyone other than your doctors and do not trust anyone offering you services your physician has not ordered/are not medically necessary.
Do not accept any offer promising free gifts or money in exchange for your Medicare information. Scammers want your information so they can commit medical fraud and will promise you the moon to get it.
If you are interested in genetic screening or testing, discuss it with your personal physician. If you receive an offer for a cheek swab or genetic testing from anyone other than your own doctor, or if you suspect you have been the victim of Medicare fraud, contact your local Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP). To find your local SMP visit www.smpresource.org or call 1-877-808-2468.
Mara Brooks is the communications director for Community of Vermont Elders. For more information, go to www.vermontelders.org
