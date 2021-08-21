Your phone rings, and you pick up. A professional-sounding voice says they’re calling from your doctor’s office.
“Can you tell me which doctor you last saw at our office?” the caller asks.
“Let’s see, I think it was Dr. Andrews,” you respond, reaching for the TV remote to turn down the volume.
“Great,” the caller says. “And can you go ahead and confirm your Medicare number for me?”
You hesitate. You’ve become more aware of scams lately. and you’ve heard the warnings about not giving out your Medicare number out to strangers.
“Why do you need that?” you ask.
“We’re updating patient billing information for Dr. Andrews.”
The caller’s use of your doctor’s name puts you at ease. You forget that you were the one who provided it to them.
Satisfied the call is legitimate, you “confirm” your name and address, your date of birth and your Medicare number. The caller thanks you and tells you to have a great day.
About a month later, a shipment of boxes arrives at your door. You open them to find a cheaply constructed neck brace, back brace and leg brace sent to you from a medical supply company you’ve never heard of. You don’t know why you received the items as you are not being treated for physical injuries.
Meanwhile, at your doctor’s office, the billing department is reviewing an invoice from the company that sent you the braces. The billing worker assumes Dr. Andrews ordered the equipment for you and pays the company’s invoice for $3,000.
By the time you and your doctor realize you were the victims of a scam, the scammers will have cashed the check, changed their company’s name and moved on to the next victim.
Sadly, the above story is not a work of fiction but is based on one of several Durable Medical Equipment (DME) scams reported to Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) this month. It illustrates that, as consumers grow more aware of Medicare scams, criminal methods are becoming more sophisticated and harder to detect.
These days, a scammer might begin a conversation with less-sensitive questions, so the victim is less likely to become suspicious. They might casually ask, “Which of our medical office locations do you generally visit?” or “Which of our doctors is your primary-care physician?” These questions might sound harmless, but scammers need your doctor’s name so they can bill for fraudulent services and products. And before the conversation is over, the scammer will invariably try for the brass ring: your Medicare number.
Scammers think they’re smart but, in truth, they’re easily outsmarted by educated consumers. To stay one step ahead of criminals and avoid becoming a victim of a DME scam, follow these simple tips:
— If someone calls you claiming to be from your doctor’s office and asks you to “confirm” information, ask them to state the information they have on file for you first. Remember: They called you, so they need to prove their identity to you, not the other way around.
— Never give out your personal information or Medicare number to a caller you don’t know. If someone claims to be calling from your doctor’s office or Medicare and asks you to provide personal information, hang up and call them back at the number you have for them. (Remember: Medicare will never call and ask you to confirm your Medicare number.)
— If you receive medical equipment that you did not order or your doctor did not prescribe, save or take photos of the labels on the boxes. This will help authorities trace where the packages came from.
— Immediately contact your doctor’s office if you receive suspicious medical equipment. If your doctor’s office knows you have been scammed, they can be on the lookout for fraudulent invoices.
If you or a loved one have been the target of a scam, contact SMP Director Michelle Kessler during working hours Monday through Friday at 229-4731. Visit the Community of Vermont Elders (COVE) website at vermontelders.org for more information on Medicare and other scams.
