Food has long been the great connector. Vermonters, in particular, are a foodie bunch: Whether we’re connecting with neighbors and farmers while buying seasonal produce at the weekly farmers market, lingering in conversation with friends around a potluck meal, or sharing recipes for Vermont’s bounty, we are often brought together by food.
But when the state shut down in March to minimize the spread of COVID-19, kitchens, markets, and tables around the Green Mountain State went quiet.
Many of these connections were put on hold, until Natalie Guillette, a teacher at North Country Union High School and dairy farmer in Derby, started the Facebook group Cooking Through COVID-19.
Guillette was feeling the changes brought on by the shutdown acutely. Cooking had always brought her together with her friends; it is a form of creative expression for her, and her family’s primary way of socializing – even their wedding was a potluck affair. But then, at the onset of COVID-19, a significant loss hit her immediate family, followed shortly after by the shutdown, which took away access to her high school students and friends. Now, many of the important connections were missing from her life.
“We love good food, we commune with friends over food,” says Guillette from her home in Derby.
After the state’s shutdown, Guillette says, “I was literally cooking something amazing one night and turned around to tell my friend Allie about it, and she wasn’t there.”
She decided then and there to start a Facebook group where friends could share recipes, post pictures of their latest creations, and just generally banter over food and food-related topics. They could still be connected, at least virtually, by food.
The rapid growth of this group, however, showed that Guillette wasn’t the only one missing this kind of connection with food and friends. What started as a group for 10 of her closest foodie friends quickly grew organically to 1,000 members in just one week. Then it grew to 2,000 in its first month, and now, four months after the shutdown, there are 5,000 members from all over the world, though most of them have some connection to Vermont and, specifically, the Northeast Kingdom. There is even a couple in the group who are currently living in Vietnam, though they are originally from Derby.
The posts range from serious to silly. Members have shared their tried-and-true recipes for everything from chocolate chip cookies and pies to homemade hummus, including one member’s recipe for baba ganoush from her Moroccan grandmother.
During rhubarb season, a member shared a recipe for custard pie with oatmeal brown sugar crust and a berry-rhubarb compote that she had saved from a 1960s edition of the Burlington Free Press. It’s very common for people to ask for ideas to use the ingredients they have on-hand. Another post, started by Guillette herself, challenged members to use the word “spatchcock” in a sentence but only with the wrong definition. The comments on that post numbered into the hundreds.
“The page is like a breath of fresh air, it’s like going on vacation when you’re on Facebook,” says Skip King, a group member from Cape Cod by way of Maine and, before that, Vermont. He was invited to join the group by a friend who lives in Montgomery. He says the best thing about the page, other than the food discussion and inspiration, is that the group remains non-political.
“We all are interested in food, some of us for sustenance and some for creativity,” says King. “And its this common interest that supersedes everything else.” The group is largely self-policed, and Guillette has handled only a small number of administrative issues with a direct, no-nonsense approach.
“What Natalie created with this page,” says King, “is an extraordinary experience that is rare in the Facebook realm.”
While the group mostly stays away from political topics, Guillette did immediately recognize the privilege associated with eating good food, having access to food, and posting pictures of it on Facebook.
“I wondered, ‘How is all of this making people feel?’” recalls Guillette, as she recognized that many were experiencing difficulty with accessing food after the economy slowed due to the state’s shutdown. With her problem-solving and social-activist hat on, she pinned a post to the top of the group page listing resources for people who need help getting good. In the comments, she invited people living in other states to share their resources, too.
She is also using the page, to a degree, to highlight food and farming enterprises that are suffering due to the shutdown and a slowed economy. As the crisis wore on, and Guillette saw restaurants, farms, and food producers suffering, she invited people to share their favorite farm stands, or wherever they were buying locally grown and -made products, plus their takeout fare.
David Templeman, owner of Roving Tale Farm in Brownington, has used his time during the COVID-19 shutdown to grow a 50-square-foot garden with nearly every vegetable imaginable, plus add chickens for meat and eggs, beef cattle, and a dairy cow to his existing flock of sheep that he raises for meat. He operates a community-supported agriculture program, where members purchase a share of his meat products. While typically his meat products last about a year, he was sold out this year by April.
Originally from California, Templeman moved to Vermont specifically to pursue this agricultural dream and, while he typically enjoys dining out to take in Vermont’s high-quality food, he is spending more time in his own kitchen during the shutdown. His love for all things related to growing and cooking food is what connected him with Guillette when he arrived in Vermont – first in her real-life social circle and then as one of the early members of the Facebook group.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, he says, “I’m spending more time cooking, I’m putting more concern into where I’m getting my ingredients, and I’m spending more of my time growing and preparing my own food.”
While Templeman says he’s missing the tradition of sharing food with people, he’s come to enjoy the opportunity through the Facebook group for continued connection with other people through the topic of food. The posts keep the energy flowing and keep him inspired, like a recent request in the group for salmon recipes. Being from the west coast, he had some tried-and-true ideas, like a teriyaki sauce.
King concurs. As a former professional chef — “recovering” as he describes it — he likes seeing how many people are producing food in their own gardens, and he likes interacting with the people who want to learn new techniques or recipes, or who ask great questions.
“I get to share some knowledge and ideas, and I get new ideas, too,” says King.
Going forward, Guillette isn’t sure where the group is headed next. There have been conversations about offshoot projects, such as a cookbook. And she’s been working on the idea of inviting everyone in the group to a huge in the Northeast Kingdom, once it’s safe to do so. She’s looking forward to getting people back to cooking and eating together, in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.