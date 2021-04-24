Corrina Thurston, an artist, public speaker, and author opens her latest book, “How to Crush Self-Doubt and Regain Real Confidence” with a question: When did we decide it wasn’t okay to say, ‘I don’t know?’
“There’s not a single person in this world that knows everything. Not knowing something is what drives our curiosity and urge to learn. So why do we feel uncomfortable and ashamed to say those three words?” she writes.
Thurston wrote the book to help readers learn how to overcome negative thoughts, manage their anxiety, build self-confidence, rid themselves of unnecessary guilt, master how to avoid getting overwhelmed and learn how to show more confidence and professionalism, skills crucial to a successful life.
“This book is full of tips and techniques that will help to ramp up your confidence, crush your self-doubt, and help you to be happier and more focused. Many of the techniques are very simple and only take a couple minutes a day, but they can have a significant impact on your mood and life,” she said.
She writes from experience.
She began her career as a color pencil artist in 2010 and later an author and public speaker, two years after falling chronically ill. Her drawings began as a therapeutic outlet until she realized she had considerably skill as an artist and writer.
“I started drawing in 2010 with no intention of ever calling myself and ‘artist.’ At the time, I was chronically ill, mostly bedridden, and in severe pain. I had a migraine that never left, for over six years, sensitivity to light and sound, extreme fatigue, insomnia, hallucinations, panic attacks, depression, digestive issues, brain fog and cognitive issues, and more.”
She goes on: “By 2010, I’d already been suffering from this unknown illness and I felt like such a burden on my family, like my life had no purpose, that I was becoming suicidal. I felt like there was nothing I could do, I couldn’t even read. There was nothing to distract me from my pain and dire circumstances.”
“That is, until one day I randomly picked up a pencil and started to draw,” she said.
Her art often features wildlife and endangered species. She donates some of the proceeds from the drawings to wildlife conservation organizations that help to protect and save the animals.
Despite her chronic illness caused by Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses, she is an active artist, writer and public speaker.
“I’m no longer mostly bedridden, but I’m certainly not 100% either. I still have a chronic headache that I’ve had now for almost 13 years. But it’s not always a migraine like it used to be for the first six plus years, at least,” she said.
Describing the challenge: “I get fatigued easily, so I have to limit what I do and be careful about overdoing it. If I push myself too hard, I’ll regret it and the headache and fatigue and insomnia and body pain will all intensify. Some days I have to lie down, and some days I can be more productive. Some days my headache and pain and fatigue are overwhelming, and some days it’s manageable. The hardest part is that it can change minute to minute, so it’s hard to plan anything because even if I wake up feeling OK, it can change in an instant. Thankfully we’re seeing improvement, but it’s very slow. I’ve been sick for 12.5 years and on treatment for almost seven years,” she said.
There’s nothing wrong with having self-doubt, anxiety, depression, she said, everyone has it, so long as the doubt is controlled.
“Self-doubt is an internal enemy. It’s a battle raging inside you, and therefore you are the only one who can change it. You can be told all the techniques and science and advice and anecdotes in the world, but it’s still you who has to put those into action, in your own way, for your own circumstances, to help you crush your self-doubt and gain more confidence,” she said.
She likens uncontrolled self doubt to leeches sucking the life out of someone.
“They can be taken off if you know how. Who would you be underneath all that doubt, under all that trauma, guilt, frustration, anger, depression, anxiety, and fear? What would it be like if those things were no longer limiting your life?” she said.
Thurston’s first three books — “How To Build Your Art Business with Limited Time or Energy”, “How To Build Your Art Business: With Limited Time Or Energy”, and “How To Think Like An Entrepreneur – For Artists & Creatives” are geared for artists, crafters and anyone who needs advice on how to be more productive and successful in their art and business. Her book is self-published through Onion River Press of Burlington.
She gave a TEDx Talk in 2019, “Why we should teach gratitude in school,” at the Spruce Center for the Performing Arts and has recently been speaking and teaching about happiness, confidence, and how to manage things like anxiety, depression, and self-doubt, which is how the idea for her latest book was developed.
Thurston is engaged to Daniel Franklin, director for the North Central Vermont Recovery Center in Morrisville, and their son, Josiah, is 16 months old. Her parents, Michael are Sandy Thurston, are the owners of Exile on Main Street in Barre.
“Without my parents, I would have died after I got sick. I was so sick I couldn’t get myself food and I was barely able to move, so I stayed in a darkened room in their downstairs where they fed me and tried to help me figure out what was wrong,” she said.
For more information about Thurston, her art, books and public speaking, check her website www.corrinathurston.com. Her art studio, C.A.T. Studios, is in Craftsbury.
