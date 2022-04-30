Dr. Sedden Savage, a doctor at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire, has already found three fully embedded ticks on her this spring. The earlier-than-usual start to tick season, which is fast becoming the norm in northern New England, has everyone who likes to spend time outdoors, including Savage, concerned because of the risk of Lyme disease.
But another thing she is thinking about is that none of her own health care providers mentioned climate change as being related to the earlier emergence of ticks. And the doctor’s office says she and a growing number of health care providers is a great place to talk about climate change.
The health impact of climate change goes beyond ticks, too: Problems like asthma, pathogens that cause disease, natural disaster and mental health can all be exacerbated by climate change, as well.
“Truly,” says Savage, “climate change is probably the biggest health threat to humans in our time, it’s the largest threat we’ve ever faced.” In fact, the World Health Organization calls climate change the single biggest health threat facing humanity.
But, says Savage and and her compeer, Dr. Robert McLellan, the connection between climate change and human health hasn’t historically been making its way into conversations happening in exam rooms. As an occupational and environmental medicine therapist, McLellan has spent his career thinking about the impact of the environment, whether it’s built or natural, on peoples’ health and yet he has been frustrated throughout the length of his career to see our understanding of health lacking a connection to clean water, safe food, safe housing and other environmental factors.
Hippocrates, McLellan points out, who was the founder of modern medicine hundreds of years ago, implored his medical students to first ask their patients questions like: Where do they live? What water do they drink? What food do they eat? He understood the connection between environment and health and yet, in today’s medical schools, this connection isn’t always being made.
The doctor’s office, say Savage and McLellan, is an ideal place to have conversations about climate change and human health. Says McLellan, “In my 40 years of clinical practice, one of the most common questions patients have is ‘Why? Why am I sick?’” That doesn’t mean a lecture on climate change is needed, but it’s an opportunity to discuss how it could lead to health problems. In that way, he explains, health care providers can work with patients to prevent complications or future problems.
Savage shares a similar sentiment: “Part of practicing medicine is to prevent future illness,” she says. “Part of that is really to help patients understand why this particular problem is happening, at this time.” She gives asthma as an example: Like Hippocrates suggests, she might ask patients about where they live and what sources of pollution are near them.
Ticks are another example. Health care providers, says Savage, should be letting people know that we now have a longer tick season. While we have great repellents available to prevent tick bites, patients should be given the information that we now need to begin applying them in February, not May, because the climate is changing.
For these reasons, Savage and McLellan have teamed up, through Dartmouth Health, to bring a series of workshop sessions to health care providers in northern New England that focus on the impact of climate change on human health. The six sessions, being offered online from late April through July, cover topics such as planetary health and the science of climate change, extreme weather patterns, evolving ecosystem impacts on vector-borne and other diseases, and the health impacts of air pollution, among others.
The series is open to anyone who provides care to other people, from emergency first responders to high-level specialists, even including municipal employees, such as librarians, who want to share the information with their communities. The series uses the framework of Project ECHO (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes), a program of the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center. The framework includes presentations from experts and plenty of discussion among participants, who can bring their questions or case studies from their own practices. In the past, there have been ECHOs offered by Dartmouth Health on other topics, too, including Lyme disease and COVID-19.
Session instructors, such as Dr. Sarah Crockett, who specializes in emergency care and wilderness medicine, want participants to leave with a better understanding of the current threat of climate change, and for that understanding to include the connection between a changing climate and human health.
“This isn’t just about coral reefs and polar bears, it’s about human health, too,” says Dr. Crockett. “Climate change is a public health crisis. Consider this is not only an environmental problem but also a human health problem.”
Another workshop instructor, Dr. Laura Paulin, specializes in air pollution, which is related to climate change, and the impact on human health. She will be leading the session on that topic.
“Often, this is the first time anyone is hearing of this,” Paulin says about the connection between air pollution, climate change and health. There is excellent data, says Dr. Paulin, from the World Health Organization and the American Lung Association that describe the impact of air pollution on human health. The data shows that air pollution is a top concern for human health globally, but while we tend to think of this as a problem in other parts of the world, she explains, the data from the American Lung Association shows we can have high levels of air pollution, at times, here, too.
The workshop sessions will focus on climate conditions here in northern New England and the impacts health care professionals are currently seeing.
But while the topic has the potential to sound ominous and dooming, Crockett and Paulin say there is a hopeful message to take away from these sessions. For one, the workshops will include local resources and real-time information for people working on the ground, so that they can feel empowered to help. Medical professionals also have the opportunity to become advocates for climate change action and by working together, can become a unified voice advocating for climate mitigation measures that would reduce the impact on human health.
It’s about asking, says Crockett, “What do we need to do to make our own communities climate change ready?”
Says Paulin, “There are things we can do on an individual level, on a community level, and on a national level. There are things each person can do to feel empowered, to understand what resources are available, and to make choices that make a difference.”
Planned sessions remaining for this ECHO series include:
May 11: Extreme Weather Events: Patterns, Preparation, Responses
May 25: Evolving Ecosystem Impacts on Vector-Borne and other Diseases
June 8: Health Impacts of Air Pollution
June 22: Connecting Earth, Body, Mind and Spirit
July 6: Open session, topic TBD
Visit connect.echodartmouth-hitchcock.org/Series/Registration/1479 for more information on the series and to register. In addition, more information on the relationship between climate change and human health can be found at the website of New Hampshire Health Care Workers for Climate Action at www.nhclimatehealth.org online.The Vermont Department of Health has resources too, at www.healthvermont.gov/environment/climate/take-action online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.