My wife got me out of the shower to photograph a gorgeous, pregnant fox in early March, the animal hunting for food directly behind our house. Thus began a revolution in the circle of life that provided us with endless entertainment, anticipation, joy and ultimately an opportunity to give back.

In mid-March, the very pregnant mother caught a rabbit near the back edge of our property, stashing it briefly on a neighbor’s hillside before thinking better of it, reclaiming the bunny and heading off to places unknown.

