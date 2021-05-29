We sometimes humanize inanimate things, especially those with which we share some degree of vulnerability. My 4-score self sees head-to-toe parallels with our 200-year-old gravity feed water system at the Chittenden farmhouse as a failure at any level can render oneself or itself pretty useless.
Though I may be above the good health curve for my age, a head-to-toe assessment of my vulnerabilities might well include migraine headaches (now gone), faulty aortic heart valve (replaced), sciatica (in remission), troubled knee (coping) and sore toe (much improved).
The head of the water system resides in the spring itself, located in the forest ⅛-mile and 40 feet in elevation from the farmhouse below. Water will not flow from this source unless there is sufficient water in the reservoir, a 6-foot-deep hole in the ground with the aluminum walls of a vertical culvert pipe. The horizontal outlet valve needs replacement from time to time.
The vascular system is comprised by the underground pipe buried 3-feet-deep extending from the spring’s outlet down the hill to the house. As plaque can clog human arteries, ice and/or dirt can prevent water in the pipe from flowing through the woods, under the road and to the house below.
At ankle level where the pipe levels out behind the farmhouse, the water flows through a buried valve that can steer it to the house or into the meadow. Three years ago, the multi-decades-old curbstop valve was dug up and replaced as it had rusted out and prevented water from flowing to the house.
At the foot of the system, once the pipe enters the basement, there are a number of potential frostbite or podiatry plumbing issues, including vessels that leak at joints or from perforations from water frozen over the winter. A blowtorch and solder are the remedy and I posses neither the dexterity nor the tools to repair the damage to a leaky pipe and a specialist is indicated.
If our system can flow without impediment from head to toe, then water poured in at the source will fill the pipe and by the action of a siphon and gravity, promote the flow of drinking and bathing water throughout the body of the house, unless, of course, a faucet or internal pipe has had a restless winter and is out of joint needing the specialist.
When things are working right within our bodies, we see it as a miracle. We look for a similar miracle each spring when we awaken the other spring.
Judge Paul A. Chernoff (ret.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.