Held in the vault of the Vermont Historical Society Library is a manuscript account of the history of Wrightsville, a village straddling the Montpelier/Middlesex line four miles north of Montpelier. The anecdotal account is by Ralph Putnam, the grandson of Medad Wright, whose water-powered factories gave Wrightsville its name.

The last page of this remarkable document has a brief biographical note for Micah Hatch, the son of an early settler of Middlesex: ”Micah or Mike Hatch, Jr. lived in a log cabin south from the brick house owned by Mrs. S. Hatch, North Branch, Middlesex. … Mike was an indolent, lazy person who would rather tramp the woods than work. He possessed a stone which he claimed gave him power to see through walls and earth, and to find buried treasure.

