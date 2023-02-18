Held in the vault of the Vermont Historical Society Library is a manuscript account of the history of Wrightsville, a village straddling the Montpelier/Middlesex line four miles north of Montpelier. The anecdotal account is by Ralph Putnam, the grandson of Medad Wright, whose water-powered factories gave Wrightsville its name.
The last page of this remarkable document has a brief biographical note for Micah Hatch, the son of an early settler of Middlesex: ”Micah or Mike Hatch, Jr. lived in a log cabin south from the brick house owned by Mrs. S. Hatch, North Branch, Middlesex. … Mike was an indolent, lazy person who would rather tramp the woods than work. He possessed a stone which he claimed gave him power to see through walls and earth, and to find buried treasure.
He claimed that treasure was buried in a knoll north from the Lewis place (see map) and persuaded several men to help him dig for it. It was not found.
Mike was the agitator of the “Money Diggers,” his stone told him where the gold was hidden, and he was one of the party who went to the “Hump.” … My Grandfather Putnam is my authority for this statement.”
As unlikely as it may seem, early settlers in northern New England and New York were obsessed with the idea of buried treasure. From 1780 to 1830, there are numerous accounts of expeditions to dig for money that had been supposedly buried by Captain Kidd, Spanish conquistadors, or bandits on the lam. “The theme of treasure-burying Spanish miners or explorers became a folklore staple. In Vermont at least twenty towns claimed a returning old Spaniard who failed to find his hidden silver specie,” according to Ronald Walker’s “Persisting Idea of American Treasure Hunting (1984).”
Most, if not all of these money-diggers resorted to some extra-normal means of locating the hidden cache.
The primary finding aid was usually a “seer stone,” which the owner would place in a hat and lower his face over the opening to block the light. In this darkness, the seer would have a vision of the treasure and its location and then would organize a party of diggers to exhume the loot.
Usually, the owner of the stone would charge members of the party a subscription fee to participate in the secret treasure hunt. It was a common scam in which the fellow with the seer stone would skip town with the paid subscriptions.
An early report (1826) in the Vermont Watchman (a Montpelier newspaper) has fun at the expense of a party of treasure diggers on the familiar mountain that looms over central Vermont: “There are many who are not ‘making hay while the sun shines, but making haste to be rich’ by digging in the bowels of the earth and in the caverns of Camel’s Rump for shining guineas and rusty dollars supposed to have been deposited there by some miserly fellows of a former generation.”
(Ira Allen first labeled the mountain “Camel’s Rump” on a 1798 map. It was not until the 1830s that it became popularly known as “Camel’s Hump.”)
An article by Allen Taylor in American Quarterly cites about 30 documented cases of money digging, including a 1785 example in Rutland that relied on divining rods, another in Whitingham in 1786, and in 1800 in Waitsfield a search for pirate treasure that was revealed in a dream.
Montpelier historian and author of “The Green Mountain Boys,” Daniel P. Thompson wrote “May Martin, or The Money Diggers” based upon the exploits of a handful of Middlesex men who were smitten with the idea of digging for treasure.
Hemenway’s Gazetteer lists one such party by name: Ira McElroy, Calvin Farrar, Amos L. Rice, Archy McElroy, Jerry McElroy, Alexander Allen, and Enos Stiles. Nathaniel Carpenter was there to adjudicate any disputes over found riches. As they were making their way up the mountain they were joined by Danforth Stiles, and a man named Reed and one named Hinkson.
Camel’s Hump
Their goal, according to the gazetteer, was to dig “at the foot of the nearly perpendicular drop of a hundred feet or more from the southerly part of the highest peak of Camel’s Hump.” The effort was commenced in 1824 or 1825 “by a few men who built a shanty there, one side a large piece of detached ledge, the other three sides, log of untrimmed spruce and fir, quite young; the roof formed by drawing in the trees as they neared the top.”
This effort to uncover treasure was “directed in their search by a woman living towards the North part of the state, who claimed to see into unsearchable things. This company subsisted mainly by duping the nearest settlers so as to get them to furnish food.”
Many were the conjectures as to the object of these money-diggers. Some thought they were a band of counterfeiters, others that they were a set of thieves, while a few thought they were honestly digging for money and were hopeful of their success.
There was no temperance law then and as stimulus was the best beverage for a long journey in a winter’s night, they took two gallons of rum with them.
They reached their camp at daylight where they found Clogston, the leader of the band with three others sitting before a big fire in the shanty.
According to accounts: “After taking breakfast, well washed down, the Middlesex party commenced a thorough search for goods, coining implements, treasures or excavations.”
Abandoning the search in early afternoon the men fed the fire until the shanty was ablaze. The brush was so dry, the blaze shot into the air some fifty feet, making a splendid sight but the diggers’ lodge was reduced to ashes. This portended the end of this party’s treasure digging at Camel’s Hump, leaving only unpaid boarding house bills in their wake.”
With tales of money-diggers current in central Vermont, D.P. Thompson adapted the story for his novella “The Money Diggers.” He wrote the piece in the evenings after work during March 1835 as an entry in a contest sponsored by The New England Galaxy, a popular Masonic magazine in the 19th century. Thompson’s melodrama won the $50 first prize, and the story was thereafter published in book form. The work was so popular that several pirated editions appeared, and it was even adapted as play for a brief run in a Boston theater.
Other hunts
What may be more remarkable is a true account of buried treasure that began in Middlesex some 50 years after the events on Camel’s Hump.
In 1880, according to Emeline Benner Lewis, a stranger knocked on the door of her Middlesex farmhouse and asked whether he could leave a small chest with her. He was on his way to work in a logging camp and found the strongbox cumbersome to carry. He would reclaim the chest when his season as a woodsman had ended. She hesitated, uncomfortable with this responsibility to a stranger, but relented and stored the small trunk in her attic. Years passed without the stranger’s return.
What happened is recounted in E.R. Snow’s “Tales of Buried Treasure: (1944): “Emeline’s nephew George Benner was a regular visitor to her home and, upon each year’s stopover asked his aunt if he could open the chest. She refused for several years but, finally consented in the belief that the stranger was no longer alive. When George opened the box he found among other items, a whale’s tooth, an old mariner’s tool, a copy of Sir Walter Scott’s “The Pirate.” He also found a folded map inscribed on vellum.
The map was a drawing of the Kennebec River in Maine with these instructions:
“Stand abrest Qurtsbolder bring top in line with hil n ½ m It lise 12 fathom N.E. near big tree under stone.”
Benner and a friend went to the mouth of the Kennebec in Phippsburg, Maine, and rented a boat.
As Snow recounts: “They started up the river early in the morning, exploring the bank of the stream until they came to a large quartz boulder which glistened in the sun.” They returned to Boothbay Harbor for the night and returned the following morning to inspect the giant rock whereupon they found the remains of a giant elm nearby. They began probing the earth with a large iron bar and located a large flat stone a few inches beneath the earth. With great effort they tipped the stone over and found a rotting wooden cask covered with green mold. “Excitedly plunging their hand into the rotting cask, they brought up handfuls of decayed wood and discolored coins which proved to be gold! The keg was entirely filled with coins except for a roll wrapped in badly-rotted canvas.”
The canvas contained a pearl necklace and a gem studded cross. In all, the treasure was valued at $20,000. The treasure, discovered in the early 1900s, would be worth over $700,000 in 2022.
There is no doubt that Benner and his friend found buried treasure on the shores of the Kennebec River and Snow makes a good case for the provenance of the booty, but it is troubling that the parchment map and other artifacts from the chest left at Emeline’s house are nowhere in evidence.
The two young men split the $20,000. Benner’s friend went to college and managed to lose the remainder of his windfall through stock market speculation. Benner lived well into his 90s and had a long career as a custodian at the Marine Museum at Boston’s Old State House.
Paul Heller is a writer and historian from Barre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.