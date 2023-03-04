Feb. 11 was a very good day for high school robotics in Vermont, as 19 teams representing 17 schools proved that science and engineering are alive and well in the Green Mountains.

The teams competed in the FIRST Tech Challenge sponsored by FIRST Robotics in Vermont, University of Vermont and Norwich University. The event was held at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.