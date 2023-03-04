Feb. 11 was a very good day for high school robotics in Vermont, as 19 teams representing 17 schools proved that science and engineering are alive and well in the Green Mountains.
The teams competed in the FIRST Tech Challenge sponsored by FIRST Robotics in Vermont, University of Vermont and Norwich University. The event was held at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg.
Robotics powerhouse, the CVU RoboHawks, proved they are the best of the best as they won the Inspire Award that goes to the top scoring team. CVU’s JV team, the RedHawk Robotics, placed third.
U-32, of East Montpelier, was close behind, as their varsity team, the Robo Raiders, was second, and their JV team, the Bubbert Innovations, was fourth.
Rutland Middle School, RMS Robotics, one of only two middle schools in the competition, came in a solid 12th.
“I’m very proud of our team. We were only a middle school team in the challenge against high school teams,” said David Cornwell, a teacher at the school and one of two coaches for RMS Robotics.
The competition pitted robots — built, programmed and run by students — in a skills test that challenged not only the capabilities of the robots, but also the skill of the controllers and the students’ ability to work with teams from other schools.
The robots were built using identical Kit of Parts and FTC’s Android-based control systems. Even though the materials provided were identical, the robots were vastly different from one team to the next. During the competition, two controllers guided each robot.
The competition started with each team teaming up with a competitor, and then competing against two other teams. The teams got new partners with each round.
In this year’s challenge, the robots had to traverse around a 12-foot by 12-foot square, with four robots in the square (two robots versus two robots), with each of the four schools controlling one robot. The robots had to secure cones, and successfully lift the disks onto several plastic poles of various heights, called junctions. One of the biggest challenges for the students was to quickly determine how to work with another team.
“Definitely a unique factor of this competition is the fact that each team must work with a competing team. The teams have to figure out what each team’s robot can do and how the robots can work together to defeat the other two robots,” Cornwell said.
The winner of the Inspire Award and the captain of the Winning Alliance won invitations to participate in the FTC World Championship in Houston in April. Those are the two CVU teams.
In addition to U-32 teams’ success, U-32 junior Jaden Singer was named as one of two Vermonters to the FTC Dean’s List (named after Dean Kamen, the inventor of the Segway and co-founder of FIRST Robotics). Singer will be honored with the other winners from around the world in Houston.
Isaac Vernon, with the Manchester Machine Makers from Burr and Burton Academy, also was named a Dean’s List scholar.
Last year’s Dean’s List winner, Henry Kasulka, a U-32 senior this year, will spend next year in California on a scholarship from Stanford University. Kasulka has been involved with robotics since he was 8.
“Robotics is back at U-32 after a short absence due to COVID, and is better than ever,” said Shawn Kasulka, one of the coaches/mentors for the team. He is also Henry’s father.
Both U-32 teams used Computer Aided Design, or CAD, and both designed some special parts for their robots and coded their robots in Java. (Java is an object-based programming language and software program that runs billions of devices, including computers and mobile devices.)
All the teams received the instructions and robot kits in September. The statewide championship was the culmination of five months and hundreds of hours of work by both the students and coaches.
In the two-and-a-half-minute qualifying rounds, the teams tried to score as many cones as possible, and claim the most junctions points (their cone was the top cone).
“Not only are teams counting on the abilities of their robots, but also on the skill of the drivers and controllers and real-time decision-making of the students’ driving coach,” Shawn Kasulka said.
The challenge included several qualifying rounds, which were followed by the Alliance Selection, when the top seeded teams picked an Alliance Partner to team up with for the rest of the competition.
In the final round, U-32 varsity teamed with HiveMind Robotics from Essex High School against the two CVU teams. The U-32 JV team was teamed with the Vermont Academy Wired Cats from Rockingham.
“This competition is different from most other competitions because the winner is judged on a variety of things, including its ability to work with another team,” said Scott McCalla, founder of FIRST in Vermont Robotics.
According to McCalla, teams earn points for their skills in building and operating their robots, and earn impact points for team building, teamwork, creativity, problem-solving and other skills needed to successfully operate their robots.
The U-32 varsity team won recognition for programming their robot, winning the Control Award, while the JV team won the Think Award for growth as a team during the season, and placed third for the Champions/Inspire Award.
“All the kids did great, representing U-32 with class, professionalism and a bit of fun. They are already talking about next season,” Shawn Kasulka said.
Nationwide, there are three divisions in FIRST Robotics —FIRST Tech Challenge; FIRST Lego Leagues; and First Robotic Competition. FIRST stands for For the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.
In FIRST Tech Challenge, teams of seventh to 12th graders design, build and code robots over a five-month season to compete in the season-end challenge (the challenge is different every year). FIRST Lego Leagues is for younger children who create robots from Lego kits. There are three Lego groupings: First Lego League Discover, pre-K to first grade; First Lego League Explore, grades 2-4; and First Lego League Challenge, grades 4-8.
In the FIRST Robotics Competition division, competitors create larger, industrial-sized robots. The Rutland High School team competes in that division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.