The bobcat appeared in the roadside grass a few hundred feet ahead of me, looking in the shadows of overcast light for all the world like a big raccoon.
It bounded into the road, scampered across two lanes of blacktop and, I thought, stopped in a thicket on the opposite side of the road.
I noted where the animal crossed, slowed to a crawl, and as I approached the spot, I put down the driver’s side window, and came to a full stop. With no traffic in sight in either direction, I thought I might get a cool photo of a really big raccoon.
Ever since my cub reporter days, when a friend shot an award-winning news photo while I stood camera-less next to him as a major story broke before our eyes, I always try to have a camera at hand, whether driving, hiking, even biking.
I grabbed my camera off the passenger seat as I slowed to a stop.
I dropped the lens cover on the seat, turned the camera on, and manually set the shutter speed for a 40th of a second. I risked getting a blurry picture if the animal moved during the shot, but it was heavily overcast, the early winter sun already was headed downward behind the clouds, and I wanted as much light as possible to get into the telephoto lens I had on the camera.
The 150 mm to 600 mm lens is my favorite, as it allows creation of a super-short depth of field — the area in the viewfinder that’s actually in focus. My goal when shooting wildlife often is to get the bird or animal in crisp detail, while blurring the foreground and background, making the central creature “pop” from the image.
As I turned to look for the raccoon, Mother Nature instead rewarded me with the very first bobcat I’d ever seen in the wild. The cat was crouching several feet from the road, its soft tan, black and white fur and golden eyes highlighted by the detritus of fall around it. Fallen leaves, pine needles and sticks surrounded the small cat as she looked directly at me, and she regally modeled bobcat beauty for a few seconds as I shot a handful of frames.
She turned from the road and within seconds disappeared into the thicket beyond, leaving me with several beautiful images and a reminder of the beauty all around us.
Steve Costello is a former Rutland Herald and Times Argus reporter and editor and GMP executive, now retired and focused on wildlife photography. He writes occasionally for both newspapers.
