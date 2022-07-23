On a hillside in East Dorset, Rick Travers pops fresh blueberries into his mouth as he tells me his favorite way to eat them is right off the bush or, he divulges, in a recipe that doesn’t overpower their flavor.
“When you’re talking fresh fruit, simpler is better,” he says. For example, he might take a piece of pound cake and pile fresh blueberries on top, with a dollop of whipped cream.
Of the 2,000 blueberry bushes growing at his farm, called Wildwood Berry Farm, which he owns with his wife, Travers says he doesn’t necessarily have a favorite variety, although he has about eight or 10 types to choose from. Regardless of variety, he says, blueberries are best when they’re fully ripened. His varieties were selected so that, during the roughly six-week season happening now, something is always ripening.
At Sunshine Valley Organic Farm, situated on a narrow strip of flat land alongside Route 100 just north of Rochester, right in the spot where the ridgelines start to rise steeply on both sides of the road, the summer raspberries are just wrapping up, says farm owner Patricia Meadows.
“I was actually just picking the last ones this morning before the rain,” she shared, and that batch is headed for jam. “The blueberries are just coming in, another day or two of rain will help.”
Like Travers, Meadows and her husband, Rob, have several varieties of blueberries, with about 2,500 bushes on four acres. The patch, explains Rob, is 23 years old, which is not old by blueberry standards, but old enough that they are concerned about problems that tend to plague older berry bushes, like fungus.
“We don’t say the ‘f-word’ around here,” Patricia says between laughs.
To address this, says Rob, the couple has given their Jersey blueberries a break for the year, pruning the bushes back to prevent them from bearing fruit, with the goal of stronger plants next year.
But there still is plenty to pick, and their website is up to date with current pick-your-own conditions. Patriot, Blue Crop and Blue Ray varieties will serve as this year’s offerings.
Patriot blueberries, explains Rob, are very large, sweet and tangy. Adds Patricia, “They have strong flavor, they’re very good.”
Blue Crop are good, but “nothing to write home about,” says Rob. These are the ones that appear covered in a light dust, the classic-looking blueberry we might see at the grocery store. They are the most planted blueberry variety in the United States, because they’re reliable and travel well for commercial operations.
But it’s the Blue Ray variety that gets the most gushing reviews. “I always describe those as elegant,” says Patricia.
“I think fragrant,” says Rob. And Patricia adds, “They remind me of wine.”
The Jerseys, though they are not available this year, are smaller, and “the flavor is just plain sweet,” says Rob. “They’re great for fresh eating.”
They’re also ideal for baking, points out Patricia. “They have thicker skin, so they don’t explode in the muffins,” she says.
Their berries are available at the pick-your-own farm, also every Friday afternoon at the Rochester Farmers’ Market and every Saturday morning at the Waitsfield Farmers’ Market. There is also a farm store at the farm, where they try to keep a good supply. But, they explain, about 60% of their crop is harvested by pick-your-own customers.
“We’re really geared toward pick your own,” explains Rob.
As for what to do with those berries, Patricia says she is always hungry from hearing all day long what their customers plan to do with their berries. Of course, berries freeze well on a baking sheet, from where the little frozen marbles can be bagged up for the winter, says Rob. Frozen blueberries, he shares, can go right from the freezer to the bottom of your oatmeal bowl in the winter, where they are thawed by the hot oatmeal, and then serve as a special little treat at the end of your breakfast.
Rob’s favorite way to enjoy blueberries, other than just popping them straight into his mouth throughout the day, is in a juicy fruit salad. “Fresh eating is kind of where I go,” he explains. He adds them to slices of dripping Amish peaches, papaya and mango.
But it’s Patricia’s favorite recipe that steals the show: “I take a little plain yogurt, a little lemon yogurt, blueberries, and swirl in some of my blueberry jam. If I’m really feeling fancy, like for guests or something, I might add some whipped cream and put a little Grand Marnier in it.”
