“Pssshhh, pssshhh, pssshhh,” says Chip Darmstadt, in loud whispering tones. He walks quietly along a path situated between a strip of trees bordering the main road. Behind him, there is an expansive field of native wildflowers and grasses who are displaying their fall colors. The field stretches back to several acres of conserved forest, with a river running between the field and forest, and a community garden, overflowing with autumn flowers and vegetables, is tucked in the back corner. It’s the perfect spot for birds.
Darmstadt is the executive director of North Branch Nature Center in Montpelier, where a small group of birders is walking the trails in the fields and woods, binoculars and field guides in-hand, looking for movement in the branches.
“That’s a technical term,” he jokingly assures me about the noise he’s making. In fact, he explains, it’s a sound that brings birds closer.
We’re not disappointed. While the nesting birds, like warblers, have migrated already, several species were on display for our group. Some were migrating through Vermont on their way south for the winter, including white-throated and white-crowned sparrows. There were plentiful yellow-bellied warblers, affectionately called butterbutts, that morning as well. They’re stopping to snack on seeds, insects, and berries. And, said Darmstadt, more species are on their way, like common merganser and Canada geese, plus some species of shorebirds that are also starting to pass through.
Janet McSorley, from South Burlington, joined the group in Montpelier that morning. She was new to birding, and she showed me her “cheat sheet,” a laminated fold-up field guide tucked inside her jacket. She took moments in between sightings to ask questions of Darmstadt and other members of the group.
In a hushed voice, so as not to disturb the brown creepers and butterbutts flitting around in the nearby maples, McSorley told me she has been birding very casually for many years, but never moved beyond the backyard bird feeder stage. That is, until recently. Newly retired, she joined a birdwatching trip with North Branch Nature Center.
“It was so exciting and so fun,” she says of the trip. Now, with more time for hobbies, she’s doing more birding.
“Going with others seems to be really huge, for me. It’s not as much fun on your own, because you’re struggling to learn it all. But still, you can’t argue with a good walk in the woods.” She tells me, “There’s such a thing as ‘ornitherapy,’ I read it online.” She’s right; this morning’s 7:30 a.m. bird walk was a nice start to my day.
While birds are more active and more numerous, in both species and individuals, in spring and early summer, fall and winter can be great times for birding as well.
Gwendolyn Causer, an environmental educator with Vermont Audubon, loves birding in winter “because things are quieter. There’s not the full chorus of all the birds that are here in the springtime. It’s easier to focus on individual birds during the winter and pay attention to what they’re doing and how they’re surviving out there in the cold.”
Causer says winter birders can look for species like chickadees, cardinals, nuthatches, and blue jays. There are also sometimes surprise visits from northern species, called eruptive migration. Last winter, for example, a group called the winter finches came out of their normal boreal winter habitat to northern New England, looking for food that was unusually scarce in their normal territory. Great grey owls and snowy owls are other examples of eruptive visitors from the north who sometimes make an appearance in Vermont during the winter.
Anna Morris, an environmental educator at Vermont Institute for Natural Science, focuses her work on birds of prey, which are also known as raptors. She says fall and winter are both exciting times for birding, though in different ways.
“In early fall, the raptors are migrating south for winter,” she explains. “They’re more conspicuous in fall than they are in the summer, and some are completely absent in winter.”
But in winter, Morris says, the raptors that do stay here are more easily seen because the leaves are off the trees. Winter birders can look for raptors like red-tailed hawks, rough-legged hawks, a variety of owls, and even the occasional snowy owl. The Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area, she says, on Route 17 in Addison, is a great place to spot raptors in winter. This part of the state has an abundance of prey with lots of big dairy farms and crop fields, and the wide, open, and flat terrain, with few trees, make great places to hunt mice and voles.
To spot a bird of prey, Morris has a few tips: “Look at every exposed tree branch. Scan the edges of forests, say by an old hayfield, there is probably going to be a hawk or owl sitting there, listening and watching for food.”
Also, at the end of winter, owls are likely to come closer to people because many of their food sources have run out, so Morris says you might be more likely to see them sitting on a bird feeder at this time of year, watching for mice to come and feed on the birdseed that’s on the ground.
Back at North Branch Nature Center, our group spent three hours exploring the fields and forest, taking time to stop by the river and an adjacent wetland. Everyone was welcoming and kind, and quick to point out a bird they spotted or share with each other a tip or new resource they discovered, like a favorite birding app or podcast. While these regular birding walks are now finished for the year, they are offered on Fridays throughout the spring and fall. In fact, the center and other organizations like Audubon Vermont and Vermont Institute for Natural Science offer all kinds of birding events to members and the public.
For those looking to get started on their own, Causer, at Audubon Vermont, shared tips for winter birding:
Wait until after black bears go into hibernation before putting out bird food.
Place bird feeders within six feet of windows to avoid window strikes. While that seems counterintuitive, birds have an easier time recognizing a window from close up, while far away the reflection on the window’s surface makes the window harder for birds to recognize.
Consider bird feeders that stick right to your window―they’re a great way to keep the birds safe from window strikes and see birds without leaving your home.
Keep cats indoors or take your cat out on a leash. House cats kills 2.4 billion birds in the United States every year, according to the American Bird Conservancy.
Add native plants around your home. Fall is a great time to plant, and you might find something on sale. Audubon’s website includes a native plant database that is searchable by location, type of plant, or the type of bird you’re trying to attract. The database also includes local lists of nurseries that sell native plants.
Leave yard work until the spring, after the returning birds have built their nests. Seeds from plants like sunflower and echinacea are a great food source in the fall and winter, and the dead plant material is great for nests in the spring. Leaves on the ground are home to insects that feed birds, either in the fall or spring. Lastly, dead trees provide habitat for insects that are food for birds and nesting cavities for some species of bird.
Remember to clean out bird houses every fall. Also, winter is a great time to build bird houses for spring, including houses for songbirds, owls, kestrels, and wood ducks.
Look for fun birding events, which are COVID-19-friendly because they’re outside. Audubon offers Pride birding hikes every month, plus there are annual events like the Christmas Bird Count, Great Backyard Bird Count in February, and the Mid-Winter Bald Eagle Survey, also in February.
If you’re new to winter birding, invest in a good pair of warm and dry boots and dry socks, such as wool or synthetic. Other pieces of gear to have are binoculars, fingerless gloves, and apps and field guides that help identify birds. Excellent field guide options are the laminated fold-out “Guide to Vermont Birds” by Waterford Press and the Peterson’s guide, which shows distinguishing features of each bird species.
When identifying birds, pay attention to the size of the bird, the size and shape of its beak, and its coloring.
