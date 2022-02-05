Fourteen years ago, the Summer Olympics was held in Beijing, China. This month marks the first time the Winter Olympics will have ever been held there.
Going back 58 years, to 1964, another Olympics first took place when Burlington native Billy Kidd became one of the first two American men to ever win an Olympic medal in alpine skiing.
There at Innsbruck, Austria, in the slalom event, Kidd took the silver, just fourteen hundredths of a second from winning the gold. Teammate Jimmie Heuga took the bronze. At the time, both men were University of Colorado students, 20 years old, driven by a coach, Bob Beattie, who believed that they and a handful of other Buffalo skiers were the best in the world although the world believed that the best could only be found in Canada and countries of northern Europe.
Long before Beattie saw the potential in Kidd, the skier’s own father had taken note of it and relocated the family to Stowe so that the boy could have access to the state’s tallest mountain. Kidd was on skis by age 5. By age 12, he was an accomplished racer. There was no junior or senior high school ski team in town, so he raced as a member of the Mount Mansfield Ski Club, and developed so quickly that, though only a high school student, he qualified for the United States Ski Team while at the same time helping in the operations of The Buccaneer Motel family business.
The boy grew to be among the humblest of men who, when asked about the nuts and bolts of his ability, responded, “I’m not a good athlete at all, but I analyze things. I practice visualization. I memorize things, like a music conductor does.” For him, skiing is an art form. A student of the sport, he studied the greats—Andrea Mead Lawrence, Stein Eriksen and others — who came before him. And always, in advance of an event, he studied the terrain.
By the day of any given race, whatever the location, Kidd already knew the texture of the snow, the crags and bumps, and the trajectory he needed to win. Evidence of that preparational methodology is on display in his “Billy Kidd’s American Ski Guide” which at the time of its 1982 publication was the most comprehensive source of information on skiing destinations in America.
Kidd is adamant that in addition to looking at ski racing as an art form, one has “to be mentally strong. You have to have courage.” In the downhill, for example, there are points where a skier can be going upwards of 90 miles an hour. To go at such speed, bravery is a necessity, something that Kidd and his co-author Bill Grout emphasized in “Billy Kidd’s Ski Racing Book.”
By the time of its 1984 publication, we had already witnessed the death of Kidd’s Olympic teammate, Bud Werner, in a skiing accident. And we had seen enough other skiing calamities to make us wince if not turn our heads away completely.
Included in the requirements for being a great skier is the element of spirituality which, in Kidd’s case, is especially intriguing since he is a longstanding member of the Koasek Abenaki tribe of the Koas, an Indigenous people who were not recognized by Vermont until 2012. But that did not stop Kidd, early on in his life, from devoting time and resources to tribal activities including presentations alongside Chief Nancy Millette, a first in her own right, with whom he maintained a friendship until her passing.
As far as the national stage was concerned, upon his medal-winning performance at Innsbruck, he was hailed an American hero, gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated (alongside Heuga) and being selected by that same magazine as the second greatest athlete to hail from Vermont in the 20th century.
By 1965, he was regularly beating Jean-Claude Killy, the two men pushing each other at competitions all over the world, preparing themselves for the 1968 Winter Olympics in Grenoble, France.
Then the unthinkable happened.
In January 1966, Kidd suffered a severe ankle sprain. That, however, did not keep him out of competition. Within weeks, he was back racing until he broke his right tibia in two places which caused him to miss the 1966 World Championships and much of the 1967 season. But all the while he kept an eye toward the 1968 Olympics and, once there in Grenoble, took fifth place in the harrowing giant slalom.
He would continue competitive racing until 1973, but in the meantime, in 1970, accepted a position as director of skiing at The Steamboat Springs Ski Resort in Colorado. That was the year he also won the gold in the combined (consisting of one downhill and two slaloms) at the World Championships. It was another first for Kidd since, before then, no American man had ever won the event.
Having earned a degree in business at the University of Colorado, he has since combined that formal training with the hands-on experience he received as a child working at the family business. The silver medal that he won at Innsbruck was a springboard, too, for ventures that have included skiing camps and clinics, consulting for ski equipment manufacturers, and designing his own line of gloves, goggles, skis and the Stetson hat he wears so often is now a Billy Kidd symbol, reminiscent of another Billy the Kid, only this time around not the bowler but the Stetson, and this time with a feather band that encircles the crown and harkens us back to a time when his Abenaki ancestors were the ones who ruled the slopes.
James Saunders teaches English and other subjects at Barre City Elementary and Middle School. He is professor emeritus of English at Purdue University and serves on the Vermont State Board of Libraries. He lives in Plainfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.