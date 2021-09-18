For nearly half a century Tom Stuwe was called out of his home and bed at all hours and in all kinds of nasty weather. When he got where he was called, he was constantly and consistently splattered with manure, streaked with blood and flecked with gore. He was routinely stomped on, bitten and knocked off his feet.
By all accounts, it sounds miserable, but Stuwe wouldn’t trade a second of his experience for anything.
“I wouldn’t change a thing,” he said. Stuwe’s steady blue eyes seem to hold deep reserves of caring and good humor. “I recognize how blessed I was and am.”
For 46 years, the Barre Town resident was a large animal veterinarian to countless Vermont farms. This August, Stuwe hung up his shoulder-length plastic gloves and retired.
“I’m 73 and my body is worn out,” he wrote in a letter to his clients. “This summer it has become very clear to me that this is my only option.”
We regularly had Tom out to our farm for our cows and pigs and we quickly became Tom Stuwe fans. We were late to discover what a lot of Vermont farmers already knew — Stuwe is a special guy.
He is perpetually cheerful and radiates calm and quiet competence. He’s humble, gentle, generous and patient. That’s high praise for any person, but practically worshipful for anyone with five decades of professional experience and an advanced college degree. Often an outsized ego comes with the white coat.
When Stuwe’s retirement became public knowledge, the Facebook page at his practice was inundated with more than 500 messages from well-wishers. And the mailbox at his modest, meticulously-maintained Barre Town home was stuffed with letters for weeks. “Even people I turned into collections wrote the nicest things,” he said, shaking his bald head. Stuwe is genuinely humbled by the outpouring of support.
In addition to thanks from past and current clients, many of the messages were from vets in training who rode with Stuwe on his daily rounds. (He averaged between 40,000 and 50,000 miles annually during his career.) One woman, whose name Stuwe said he can’t remember, said she spent a summer with him in 1992. Now she’s working for Harvard researching tick-borne diseases.
Some of the people Stuwe trained have already retired from veterinary practice. That’s how long Stuwe was in his field.
“What a blessing,” he says, “when you’re wondering if you did the right thing or not. Or did you really have an impact. … God put me here for a reason and that just made it clear, you know.”
Stuwe is a Christian, a fact that drives his humility and in turn his generosity and patience. In the past several years, he’s forgiven nearly $30,000 in outstanding debt from those he knew could not afford to pay him. When he was in practice, Ruth, his wife of 52 years, often chided him for charging less for medicine and services than what they cost.
Stuwe shudders when he thinks of some of the gaffes he made as a young vet starting off.
“I learned from my mistakes,” he says. Over time, he realized he wasn’t treating animals so much as treating their human owners, that good veterinary practice is 90 percent people and 10 percent animals. “It is,” he says, “it’s people.”
Stuwe’s road to veterinary medicine was a rough one. He started his working life as a pilot and had a job flying an executive jet for PepsiCo. One day he had the cockpit door open and one of the brass hats noticed Stuwe’s hand shaking as he reached for a dial. Stuwe has an inherited hand tremor. He was fired when he landed, killing his dream of being a commercial pilot. “He was worried I was on alcohol or drugs or something,” Stuwe says.
Time to find something else.
“We had a local small animal vet, super guy and I had a lot of respect for him,” Stuwe recalls, “so I thought I’m going to be a veterinarian. So I applied to Michigan State University. 45,000 students, everybody got in who applied. I didn’t.”
A less-than-mediocre high school student, Stuwe was deemed unsuitable for higher learning, so he went to junior college to get his grades up. He says he flunked out of seven colleges in his time. His dream of going to veterinary college seemed a long-shot at best.
“It was like saying I’m going to make a rocket ship in my backyard and fly into outer space. That was my chances of getting in.”
Somehow, his perseverance and hard work paid off. “By the grace of God I got in. We didn’t evolve out of the mud in your pasture. There’s a supreme being,” he said.
In 1975, he graduated from veterinary school and moved to Vermont, mostly because there were six openings for large animal vets in the state. Stuwe grew up looking at Vermont Life magazine someone gifted his grandfather, so he had a fond appreciation for the Green Mountain State and its pristine woods and brooks. “I love brooks,” he says.
When Stuwe gets excited about a subject his bushy caterpillar eyebrows shoot up and his voice becomes surprisingly soft for his bear-like frame as he breathlessly emphasizes his points. The subject might be veterinary medicine, his faith, wild birds (“In Ecuador, there’s 160 different species of hummingbirds. They go from the size of your thumb to the size of robins!”), or his three daughters and seven grandchildren.
Retirement has provided Stuwe time to pay attention to the things he couldn’t when he was a full-time large animal vet, fully devoted to his clients and their animals. He said he hopes he and Ruth can take a few trips in the RV they bought several years ago, maybe out west to Montana or up to Nova Scotia. He’s an avid bicyclist, off- and on-road and has two sharp looking bikes in his garage. Both of them have electric motors. When teased about that, he laughed and said semi-defensively “All it does it get you there faster. You have to work just as hard.”
Recently, Stuwe said he rode 35 miles to Waitsfield so he could be at the school when his 9-year-old grandson got out from his first day. “I wouldn’t have been able to do that before and now I can say, ‘Yes, Sam. I will be there.’”
“What a blessing,” he said.
