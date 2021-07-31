A bald eagle sits atop a birch tree a couple of hundred yards from Chittenden Dam, surveying the water below for fish, seemingly oblivious to several kayakers below, who watch with wonder as the apex predator scans the surface.
A broad-winged hawk appears, and though it’s a fraction of the eagle’s size, it divebombs the bigger bird repeatedly. The eagle snaps at the hawk each time it comes close, but after a half-dozen assaults, the eagle flaps off in apparent aggravation.
Twenty years ago, seeing such a spectacle in Vermont would have been practically impossible, with bald eagles struggling to become re-established here after decades of absence. Today, Vermonters can find bald eagles from one end of the state to another. Their successful recovery has spurred the impending removal of the bald eagle from Vermont’s endangered species list.
How eagles rebounded is a story of pluck, optimism, collaboration and focus, four attributes Audubon Vermont biologist Margaret Fowle exudes. For nearly two decades, Fowle has led Vermont’s bald eagle recovery efforts, working under contract with Vermont Fish & Wildlife, and in collaboration with dozens of volunteers, and some of Vermont’s most knowledgeable bird experts.
The work included habitat protection, volunteer coordination, eagle observation and data collection — and bringing wild and captive baby bald eagles from Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts and New York. That effort, from 2004 to 2006, included attaining and protecting 29 eagle chicks 24/7 in custom-made eagle condos, eventually releasing them into the wild at Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area in Addison.
As a partner in that effort, I got to transport baby eagles from Maryland to Dead Creek, and I photographed them regularly. I also had the privilege to watch with a handful of the experts and volunteers from a buggy, cramped blind, in complete awe, as the first of the eagles took their maiden flights.
Since then, Fowle and her collaborators have ushered the species forward, with more than 40 successful breeding pairs now hatching chicks in Vermont each spring. Sixty-four successfully fledged last year.
“It’s time to celebrate,” Fowle said. “It felt really good after we did that release effort, and to see them nesting in the wild is even better.”
As an amateur photographer focused almost exclusively on birds and other wildlife, I’ve spent hours this spring and summer watching bald eagles, from the river-like southern end of Lake Champlain to Grand Isle, from South Slang in Ferrisburgh to Chittenden Reservoir and Lefferts Pond.
The idea of photographing wild eagles felt like a dream 15 years ago when the last fledglings were released. Today, photographing them is a reminder of the hard work and collaboration Fowle led — though she’s quick to spread the credit around.
“Vermont Fish & Wildlife has really been key to eagles’ success,” Fowle says in one breath, tipping her hat to other collaborators in another.
The list of key collaborators is long, and each of them was important to eagles’ recovery. Fish & Wildlife’s Steve Parren, Amy Alfieri, John Buck, Doug Morin, Joel Flewelling, John Gobeille and John Mlcuch are among the primary contributors, along with Outreach for Earth Stewardship founder Eveleen Cecchini and Executive Director Craig Newman, the National Wildlife Federation, and Audubon’s Mark LaBarr, and Kathy Wohlfort. Utilities helped build the nest boxes, and volunteers fed and protected the birds around the clock for weeks.
Eagles will remain federally protected after Vermont completes the delisting process, which will include legislative and public input, and will likely occur in 2022. The delisting will be the culmination of thousands of hours of effort by hundreds of people, but Fowle says success happened quicker than she thought it would.
“I think they have recovered faster than we anticipated,” Fowle says. “It’s a steady increase in numbers of pairs, and it keeps going up. They are thriving in Vermont.”
Steve Costello is a Green Mountain Power vice president, former journalist and avid wildlife photographer.
