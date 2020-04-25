For those who find they have a little more time around the house due to the cancellation of other obligations, this can be a great time to examine how you are taking care of your body. Be gentle with yourself, start with what feels most manageable and focus on the basics.
Am I getting enough water?Proper hydration is critical for so many of our body processes. Now is a great time to work on this seemingly simple, but impactful practice.
Is your intake adequate? Guidelines suggest that for the average adult, the number of ounces you need is calculated as half your body weight in pounds. In other words, a 200-pound person would need 100 ounces of water a day. Sweetened and caffeinated beverages do not count toward your total, and alcohol further negates your intake.
If you find you are falling short, increase your intake slowly, but deliberately. Getting more of your water earlier in the day is important and ensures you are not having so many trips to the bathroom at night. Sufficient fluid consumption supports detoxification, keeps blood pressure stable, assists in electrolyte balance and hydrates mucous membranes. This is especially important as dehydrated mucous membranes make us more susceptible to the introduction of pathogens.
Am I getting enough sleep?Everyone needs proper rest, and enough sleep is key to a healthy immune system. While the exact number varies, most adults do best with 7-9 hrs of sleep a night. If you have been in a sleep deficit for a long time, or are not getting restful sleep, you may find yourself on the upper end of this range for a while. Pain, hormonal issues, and sleep apnea are all somatic conditions that may prevent restful sleep and should be addressed at the root cause.
Since sleep is regulated by cyclical hormones in the body, the more regular and stable your sleep routine is, the better. Even if your schedule has changed dramatically, it is good to maintain a routine and attempt to get up and go to sleep at the same time every day. Proper sleep is not only important for regulation of the immune system, but it contributes to weight stability and lowers risk of heart disease and metabolic disorders.
Am I eating regular meals?Eating at regular intervals keeps blood sugar and body energy levels stable. For some, food consumption is linked to an emotional state more than a physical need. Do you feel like you are overeating or undereating due to stress? Eating regular meals prevents a crash in energy and mood. Are you eating out of boredom or habit? Snacking or grazing continuously throughout the day can cause issues for some people; your digestive system has to work harder when it is getting constant input. Keeping your blood sugar even improves mood, reduces fatigue, increases energy and reduces your risk of all major diseases.
Pay attention to how your body feels when you eat certain foods. You may not feel inclined to make drastic changes during this time, but make an effort to focus on getting adequate nutrient density and diversity in your diet.
Am I getting proper movement?For those whose work situation has changed, you may be moving around less. Gyms are closed in most places, so those who rely on these facilities or on in-person classes for their exercise habits may find themselves at a loss. If you are in virtual meetings all day, take care to take stretch breaks or take walks.
Consider alternatives to keep you moving, as exercise is so vital to proper health. Our joints rely on movement for proper lubrication. Our lymph system relies on muscle contraction for proper circulation. Our digestive systems may be more sluggish without proper exercise. Exercise is great for stress relief as well.
Consider an exercise video, virtual class, or other alternate way to get you moving. Make time to get your heart rate up, at least several times per week.
What matters to me?Due to cancellation of most activities, you are likely to have some amount of time at home that you did not have before, even if your employment situation has not changed. Ask yourself how you are using your time now, and what you would like to adjust. Given the limitations in place, how would you like to use this time?
Consider how you are connecting to people in this time of disconnection. Consider your screen time, what you are utilizing it for, and how it makes you feel. Consider what matters in the big picture sense, and how best to emphasize that. Check in with yourself. You may feel overwhelmed by how different things were just a month ago. Reach out for support if you need it.
Uncertainty is unsettling, and no two people respond exactly the same. How you may feel may change day-to-day. Remember to be gentle with yourself and make sure any expectations you set for yourself are reasonable.
Beth Bloomfield is a licensed acupuncturist and board certified herbalist at Rutland Integrative Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.