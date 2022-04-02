Whenever my family finds ourselves in Burlington, we spend a fair amount of time along the shores of Lake Champlain looking for trilobite fossils. And thanks to luck or persistence, or both, we have found a few. They’re fascinating because they remind us we are living in just one era on this landscape, that others have existed before us, and perhaps more will call this region home in the future.
Trilobites, which are now extinct, are a group of marine arthropods, a classification of animals that do not have backbones, called invertebrates. The group includes insects, spiders and crustaceans, like lobsters and crabs. These animals were thriving in the region we now call Vermont when the area was actually not land but rather, a warm, shallow sea.
Trilobites were at their highest numbers during the Paleozoic era, a slice of history marked by a rapid evolution of numerous lifeforms around the planet, including here in our own corner of the globe. It’s a time when most modern animals appeared, like fish and amphibians, and these animals moved from the ocean to land. This was 250-500 million years ago, predating the dinosaurs of the more recent Mesozoic era.
Although not a dinosaur expert, state geologist Jon Kim, with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, says it is safe to assume dinosaurs would have roamed this land during the Mesozoic era.
“There are no sedimentary rock formations of this age in Vermont in which dinosaur bones or tracks would have been preserved, rocks of this age have long been eroded away,” says Kim. The nearest sedimentary rocks of Mesozoic age are found in the Connecticut Valley of Massachusetts and the Hartford Basin of Connecticut, he says. (“Think of driving Interstate-91 southbound from Greenfield to Springfield,” he explains.) Abundant dinosaur tracks and bones have been found by paleontologists in those locations, says Kim. The rock in those places, he explains, are a mixture of red sandstones and gray shales that were deposited during hot and humid conditions, which formed broad, shallow lakes, during the time when the early Atlantic Ocean was just starting to open.
While Vermont’s rocks haven’t yielded dinosaur fossils themselves, some fossils have found their way to the shores of Lake Champlain — not in the rock but rather, at ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, as part of their current special exhibit called “Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas.”
My family took a recent trip to the Queen City to check them out (we have a dinosaur-loving 7-year-old in the house), and after purchasing our tickets ($18 for adults and $14.50 for children), we made our way to the room where they were showcased.
Upon walking through the entrance to the exhibit, I was immediately drawn to an enormous head of a triceratops, absolutely dominating the left corner of the room. It was humongous — just startlingly large — and I began to wonder what it would have been like to see something like that animal move across the landscape. I read the placard below the mounted head and learned their strong, reinforced skulls and tusks were used for battling each other, but not for hunting. In fact, they were plant eaters.
The next thing that caught my attention was on a similar scale: It was the leg of a T-Rex. I could almost feel the ground shaking as I thought about how big the entire animal must have been.
The exhibit had other smaller items on display, and we explored all of it but, in general, as is true for any museum, the experience is made, or not, by how interactive you choose to be with it. We read the information, quizzed each other on quick facts, and watched a surround-sound video of volcanoes in action. Then we moved on to the many other wonderful exhibits at the center, including our favorites like engineering stations and the turtles, but we left with a better appreciation of our Earth’s history.
For other Vermonters looking to expand their knowledge of their home planet, or just to have some fun for an afternoon, there are a number of museums and science centers that are worth the trip. Here are a few of our favorites, with some details on their current exhibits. Be sure to check websites before you go for current exhibits, opening dates and times, admission costs and current COVID-19 policies.
ECHO
Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, Burlington, Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas
From the website: “This exciting exhibition showcases the world of modern paleontology, introducing a dynamic vision of dinosaurs and the scientists who study them. New discoveries and technologies reveal how dinosaurs lived, moved, and behaved. Find out how advanced technologies allow scientists to look at fossils in fresh ways. Examine realistic models and casts, and see dinosaurs walk, run and move their long necks in fantastic computer simulations.”
Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium
St. Johnsbury, X-Ray Vision: Fish Inside Out
From the website: “This exhibit features the X-ray images Smithsonian scientists use to better understand Earth’s underwater ecosystems. Visitors will be able to share in the beauty, biology and diversity of breathtaking images. Specimens include such marvels as the winghead shark, a pancake batfish, a bulbous deep sea angler and an ox-eyed oreo as well as the mysterious coelacanth, a prehistoric fish thought to have gone extinct alongside the dinosaurs until it was rediscovered in 1938.”
Montshire Museum of Science
Norwich, Leonardo da Vinci: Machines in Motion (upcoming exhibit, not currently open)
From the website: “This is a unique interactive experience with full-size machines, constructed after an in-depth study of da Vinci’s designs by a group of scientists and skilled craftsmen. The materials used to create these machine replicas are the same items available during the Renaissance and the ones proposed by da Vinci himself. Visitors will have the chance to see the early forms of da Vinci’s machines up close, touch them, and set them in motion during this renowned international exhibition’s first visit to Northern New England.”
VINS
Quechee, Nature center, bird rehabilitation program, forest canopy walk
Founded in 1972, the Vermont Institute of Natural Science (VINS) is a nonprofit environmental education organization based in Quechee, Vermont. VINS’ mission is to motivate individuals and communities to care for the environment through education, research and avian wildlife rehabilitation. While you are there, visit wild and rehabilitated birds, learn about animals in the nature exhibits and check out the unique forest canopy walk — a network of pathways high up in the treetops.
