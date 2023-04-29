It’s often characterized as a British officers’ drinking song, but it’s hardly that. “The Anacreontic Song” was the official song of an 18th-century club of London “wealthy men of social rank” that met monthly for banquets, musical performances and group singing. Their patron saint, if you can call him that, was Anacreon, an ancient Greek poet known for his drinking songs and odes to romance. The club dissolved in 1792 after the Duchess of Devonshire attended a meeting. Members began resigning in embarrassment at the racy lyrics to which the duchess had been exposed. Imagine, if you will, the horror of it!

Forward about 20 years. The fledgling United States is again at war with Great Britain. A prominent Southern lawyer (from a formerly prominently Loyalist family), Francis Scott Key, was sent to the British fleet to negotiate the release of American hostages, and was detained overnight while the British fleet bombarded Fort McHenry, at the entrance to Baltimore harbor. At daylight, the sleepless Key spotted the stars and stripes of the American flag still “gallantly streaming” over the fort, which inspired him (he was an amateur poet) to write “The Defence of Fort McHenry.” The patriotic poem quickly became popular, and was shortly set to music, lamentably that of “The Anacreontic Song,” with its impossible range and penultimate measure and high note very few can achieve handily. Some 117 years later, in 1931, it was adopted as the United States national anthem, to the everlasting distress of those who assay to sing it. As a side note, it’s now in some circles considered unpatriotic not to sing it, or at least try to.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

