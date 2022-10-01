Seven of us were seated comfortably around a couple of blankets in an apple/peach orchard, chewing on cheese-tomato-mayo sandwiches. Steve, right beside me, hacked heartily at the brown crusts of sourdough and olive loaf. The bread and the cheeses were gourmet quality — there was a gorgonzola/brie that was particularly toothsome — the conversation no less; and Gabe, the youngster among us, kept Stella, a curly-haired terrier, busy by tossing windfall apples she trotted back with and laid carefully in a row.

It was a scene worthy of Renoir. Nothing could have been more peaceful and pleasant. But suddenly it occurred to me I had no idea where I was, how I could ever get home from there without the support of the people around me, and we were probably going to have to negotiate the bowels of Boston after dark to get back to where my faithful Hagar (a RAV4 hybrid with Vermont plates) awaited me on the far side. I tried not to communicate the anxiety this was causing.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.