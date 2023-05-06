I spent a couple of weeks in Costa Rica a few years ago. Lovely place. But by the time we were due to return home, I found I could hardly wait to get there. The weather had been lovely, and the bird-watching spectacular. Each day was much like the one before, and each coming day would be, as well. At 10° north of the equator (even the United States’ farthest south, Key West, reaches only to about 23°), there was no discernible difference in temperature or length of days in Puntarenas. What was causing my discomfort was the lack of temperature volatility and the promised change of seasons.

At the other end of the spectrum, my friend, Larry Whittaker, in Kugluktuk, Nunavut, at 67.8º N, emailed me earlier this week: “Not much to report here. It’s still miles below freezing here, and the snow has not even started to melt yet. But at least the days are MUCH longer now.”

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

