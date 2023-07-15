This one kind of gig fell into our laps. And we made the most of it.

On the last day of June, I was scheduled to give a talk to the Montgomery Historical Society. Storytelling gigs pretty much petered out during the COVID pandemic and haven’t really returned, so I was delighted to do it. The drive up there is through gradually widening valleys and horizon-to-horizon greenery, culminating (if you wish a slight diversion, and I did) in the Revolutionary-era Bayley-Hazen Military Road through Hazen’s Notch and descending past steep, lively streams to the village that sprang up long ago beside all that abundant water power.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.