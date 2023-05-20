It was always a pleasure, at the beginning formation of Boy Scout meetings, to respond to the command, “Report!” with “All present or accounted for, sir.” Now, over 75 years later, it’s still very satisfactory to count noses in the airline gate area at the start of a trip and reach the same conclusion. There were 30 of us on this tour — mostly from New England, but with one couple from near New Orleans, and probably at least 50 years apart in age — but everyone had showed up on time and in the right place. It was a great relief to me and an even greater one for our tour manager.

We would be flying on British Airways, a venerable company whose very name inspired confidence. But in its very first move of the evening at Logan Airport (we’d be crossing the Atlantic during the night), our veneration turned to nervous doubt when for reasons unexplained, we took off about an hour late, endangering our connection in London. My friend, Bea, and I were able to sleep for a while because we’d upgraded to business class. My bedtime prayer was for a terrific tailwind.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.