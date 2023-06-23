I’ve lived a great percentage of my life in towns or places people go to for vacations or getaways. This means I’ve lived in some lovely places, and also, when it’s been the occasion for a getaway of my own, the traffic has always been light — coming in the opposite direction on Fridays and Sundays.

The problem has been that, on the occasions I planned to stay put, but had company coming, it’s been from difficult-to-impossible to get a dinner reservation, a room at a hotel, or seats on any excursion.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.