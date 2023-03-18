The switch from nursing home to personal home went off without a hitch. The multiple family members here to help effect it then left one by one, ’til I’m down to: Kiki; Herschel, my four-wheel, silk-smooth walker; and Hagar, the hybrid SUV parked 2 feet from the foot of the back porch ramp. There are enough leftovers in the fridge to last me at least another week, and enough thank-you notes to write to last even longer. It’s the first time I’ve been alone in a couple of months. In the nursing home, I felt very much alone at times, but the fact is I never really was. This is kind of peaceful — soothing, even.

The cast on my once-good right arm, which I hope is soon to come off, still inhibits many operations I’d grown accustomed to performing — most of all, writing and typing, which are a large part of what I do. But the left arm is filling in admirably, and I can even tie my shoes if I have to. Still, for a hunt-and-peck typist, the impairment of the dominant finger is a major problem. I can’t help but remember Rahm Emanuel, the famously profane White House chief of staff who, as a high school senior, had lost his middle finger in a meat slicer. The president, in a tribute to Emanuel years later, remarked that this rendered him almost mute. My current emails and billets-doux are all much truncated.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

