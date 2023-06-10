It’s an old New England tradition, when you’ve been invited to visit someone, to adjure them not to fuss. I’ve just spent the weekend at a class reunion at my old school, and I can tell you: They fussed! It’s hard to imagine how we could have been better treated.

When I arrived here in September 1950, I knew very little about the school, except that it’d been founded by a famous 19th century evangelist and that the students performed 10 hours a week of manual labor as part of the curriculum. These features appealed to my clergyman father and farmer’s daughter mother. I was already inured to regular worship, so the daily chapel requirement was easy. As for work, I’d never shoveled manure before, but I found the job not at all unpleasant, especially in midwinter, when I shared the warm barn with 160 happy, gently lowing ladies.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.