The one crucial item for a stay in a nursing home is — and I’m sure this will surprise you — a back scratcher. That may sound weird, but think about it. When you’re lying on your back for unaccustomed long periods of time, it itches. Seriously itches. And if, like me, you have a broken arm, you can’t get at it. Hence the back-scratcher. It’s a simple thing found in any hardware store or at the supermarket, but its joys are indescribable.

In addition, it extends your feeble reach by almost 2 feet. Cellphone power cord hanging from a wall plug 4 feet away? No problem. Reading light pull chain also out of reach? Not anymore. Likewise, stuff dropped on the floor and unreachable, drag it within reach with your trusty back scratcher. I’m amazed people don’t know this.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

