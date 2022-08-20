You know how a dog, obeying some primordial prompting, sometimes circles a prospective nest before lying down? This week, as the sauna-like heat of late July finally (and likely, temporarily) broke, and cooler air flowed in on north winds, and I quit sleeping on a bath towel to save the bed, that canine image came to me.

Kiki quit her chilly spot in the easy chair by the window, jumped across to the bed, and pleaded silently to burrow. So we snuggled. It was as if the two of us, having circled this spot for years, were finally home. The full Sturgeon Moon soared across the yard through the night and lit the bedroom as if to ratify the feeling.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

