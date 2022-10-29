Among the unforgettable sounds of my infancy and early childhood are the steam whistles of trains down in the Albany railyards. We lived probably a mile away, up on the hill near the state Capitol; so on quiet nights, the toots and crashes of trains being made up in the switchyards filled the dark hours. Now and then a train, fully composed, took off north toward Montreal or south toward New York City, puffing and straining and slowly gathering speed until it disappeared from hearing.

On the occasions we visited the station downtown, escaping steam obscured the platform. The steel driving wheels of the locomotives stood taller than I. When everything was ready — after the fireman had circled the engine with his long-necked oil can and the conductor had called all aboard — the whistle blew a warning, the giant connecting rods somehow started all those huge wheels turning, and the behemoth began gaining speed. The sight never failed to make me wonder how long, running, I could keep up if I tried.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

