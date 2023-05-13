By the time you read this, I’ll be home from what I hope will have been an idyllic 10 days traveling with friends of New Hampshire Public Broadcasting down the Rhone Valley from Chamonix to Arles. I’m writing it during a serious welter of getting ready, reminding me that the longer and more avidly you look forward to an event, the more enjoyable it will be. That’s not only my opinion; science supports it.

You might well ask how much trouble it possibly could be to get one old guy ready for a little less than two weeks away from his home. Good question. This situation may be a world different from the days my wife and I had to pack everything for two adults and three children, which included at various times a soybean formula for one, a pink security blanket that got trimmed by half with each trip, and one very large hugging bear named Bruce. All I’ve got to pack is one small rolling suitcase and a shoulder bag with stuff I’ll need until my suitcase, should it stray from its appointed course, arrives with my clean duds.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.