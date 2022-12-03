‘Over the river and through the woods to Grandmother’s house we go! The horse knows the way to carry the sleigh through the white and drifting snow.”

How we sang those words in music class as the end of November and Thanksgiving approached! (Our churlish school district didn’t give us the Friday after the feast day). Yet even in those days just before the war, the sleigh had been replaced by Grandpa’s 1939 Chevy, and if there was snow, the sound outside wasn’t of sleigh bells, but spinning tires. It was before the days of snow tires, and if you wanted to go in snow, you wrapped tire chains around the rear wheels. They were another distinctive sound of the not-too-long-ago urban winter.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.