I suspect most people from away who come to peep at our fall foliage, ski our mountains or spend a few days at an inn or an Airbnb, have no concept of the ancient forces that shaped our land or the human history that’s spiced our own appreciation of it. That’s probably as it should be. Look what advertising has done for the Adirondacks or the White Mountains, the road to Stowe in high season, I-95 down the coast of Maine in August. And then there are Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park, where the crowding is epidemic, but nobody seems to mind. Just yesterday, some friends and I set out to take a scenic one-mile walk around an island in Portland Harbor on Sunday morning. The parking lots were full — except for one handicapped spot the guard let us use after I held up my cane. The conviction has grown to a certainty with me that those of us who lived in beautiful places 50 years ago should have kept our mouths shut.

When an invitation arrived to visit for one night a pair of old friends in Falmouth, just north of Portland, I thought for a few moments what the drive was likely to be like. The days of hopping into whatever passed for a car at the time and just taking off are long past. The traffic is heavier almost everywhere, and the romantic pleasures of night driving have dissipated. So I checked the internet, of course: Hmm … about 3½ hours with a McDonald’s pit stop (I’ve recently discovered the surprising impact of a cup of black coffee and an apple fritter), about four hours. My traveling companion, coming from north of Boston to meet us there, would need only 2 hours and change to make it. And now, with the marvel of hands-free phone communication, we could keep in touch about our relative progress.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

