At some point in the trip — maybe while plowing through rush-hour traffic on old Route 1 south of Portland; maybe dining on fettucine and meatballs in an Italian restaurant in teeming Windham; maybe approaching my fourth toll booth on the Maine Turnpike — I vowed to myself out loud, “By God, I’ll never do this again!”

It had seemed like an almost-perfect idea. I had to drive to Gorham, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, spend the night in a motel, and first thing next morning, record an interview for “Windows to the Wild” at the Mount Washington Observatory up at the summit. On Friday, I needed to show up in time for afternoon preprandial snacks at the summer home of friends on the coast. It seemed like a shame to retrace my steps to Montpelier Thursday evening and then set out anew over the same ground Friday. Aha! My fertile brain kicked in.