Almost every day, I treat myself to the blog of Heather Cox Richardson. I consider it sort of a stroking of my biases, which by this time of my life hardly need affirmation. But I learn stuff, too. In one of this week’s daily pieces, Ms. Cox describes the remarkable career of Frances Perkins, who served as FDR’s secretary of labor during his extraordinary long tenure as president. Look her up on Wikipedia.

She was a horrified witness to the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist fire, which killed 146 garment workers trapped by locked doors to exits. Thus, in response to FDR’s offer of the position as secretary, she was the first woman cabinet member ever, Perkins presented a list of the priorities she wished to pursue (can you imagine having to lobby for a 54-hour workweek for women?) — Social Security, inaugurated the same year as I, was one result; every time that payment shows up in my bank account, I silently thank Frances. The Fair Labor Standards Act (1938, over the objections of employers) was another of her creations.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.