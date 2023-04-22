The other day — a bluebird day if ever there was one: temperature in the 70s; bright blue sky, robins on the lawn, coltsfoot rioting along the driveway — I shuffled tentatively across the newly mud-free yard to the barnlike garage where the cars have been spending the winter. My son-in-law, Todd, showed up. We pulled the waterproof shroud off Helga and rolled it up. Todd stowed it away in the attic and hooked up her battery, while I removed the so-called Mouse Ball rodent repellers from the trunk, under the hood, and the cupholder between the seats.

The moment had arrived for three tests. The first — could I still manage to get into the low-to-the-ground car? — showed me no less nimble (which is not very) than last year. The second — would she start? — was easy. She’s German. After a few hiccups, she settled into her usual let’s-go rumble. The third — had my broken arm healed enough to shift gears? — was a little less certain. I had a horrible vision of stopping in front of a parking spot near Capitol Grounds on State Street, holding up cars behind me, and being unable to shift into reverse, which in that old roadster version of my car takes a little muscle. So I tried it in the garage, and it went right in. I’m a little German, too, I guess. Off we went for coffee.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

