The end-of-the-year holidays are again upon us, with all their multiple significance and meanings for millions of people in much of the world. But putting aside for the moment all the idiotic arguments about what to call them, we probably can agree they’re a time of rejoicing for a multiplicity of reasons. We also have to agree the term “holiday” derives from Old English and German, meaning “holy day” — one on which, at least once upon a time, we stopped working (unless employed in an essential service) and celebrated whatever divinity or impulse made it holy for us.
Like Thanksgiving, the Christmas season is one of vastly increased travel. But travel is no longer marked by the sound of sleigh bells jingling past the house. Instead, it involves the all-enveloping roar and stink of hundreds of reciprocating engines rumbling in the tunnels in front of airport terminals, lines of travelers at desks or kiosks, then shuffling like zombies to reach the security checks, and finally, at the appropriate gates, waiting for flights to be announced.
Our standard holiday greetings assume a heavy load of irony in the face of these new realities. Younger folks, perhaps headed home for the winter break or south to pleasing temperatures, seem to take these challenges in stride. Armed with cellphones for business (boarding passes, identification and payments) and pleasure (utter absorption in the screens), they seem to cruise through it unaffected. We older people face it with trepidation that increases with age.
Winter, of course, brings a fresh set of challenges: sleet, snow, freezing rain and blizzards. I recall heading from New Hampshire to Wooster, Ohio, one January day years ago. We were driving my wife’s Plymouth van, and west of Rochester, we had some intimations of difficult conditions ahead. Sure enough, by the time we got to Hamburg, a little west of Buffalo, it was no longer possible to see the edges of the interstate, let alone the middle. It was time to bail out. We took a Hamburg exit, and right in front of us as we slowed to a stop stood a Red Roof Inn. There was no maneuvering necessary to pull up to a room, which was very fortunate. We carried in what we needed and went gratefully to bed.
In the morning, after the storm, I ventured out to start the van and sweep it off. It was gone. Where I had parked, it was only a huge mound of featureless snow. But a couple of hours later, a little before Erie, we were on clear roads. We never ventured out there again without checking the forecast.
This year, I suggested a trip to western Arkansas to visit my son’s family for Christmas. No problem. My lovely traveling companion (“girlfriend” seems so clunky at our age) and I would be headed south, with only one change of planes at Charlotte. The chance of weather-related problems would be minimal.
In the past, we’ve flown separately to and from Charlotte, I from Burlington and she from Boston. Not this time. What if you get snowed in in Burlington, she asked, and I get there alone? Bad idea. So to start, I’ll flog Hagar, my faithful RAV hybrid, down I-89 and I-93 to her house in Nahant, leave him there at the mercy of the gulls and salt spray, and fly (or get bumped or canceled) in good company.
As years go by, I’ve developed an ever firmer conviction that Thor hates me. Bored with hurling thunderbolts with his great hammer, Mjöllnir, he hacks into my phone’s calendar, checks my schedule, and makes his mischievous plans. If that’s not true, it at least seems that way, and what’s the difference?
Air transportation has come a long, long way since the days of the DC-3 and the Constellation. Modern airports are to me almost magical. When you consider how many systems have to work smoothly in concert, from baggage to food service to traffic control, and even to escalators and backup generators, it’s amazing it works at all. But the volume of traffic has increased several hundredfold. So there’s a lot of stress and pressure, and occasionally something gives out.
I’m almost ready to go, but not packed. I leave that for the last hour before departure; it’s not rocket science. Then this morning, from American Airlines: “Winter weather, which may impact portions of the Northeast or ORD, could affect your upcoming travel with American Airlines. At this time, there is no change in your flight plans. However, to better accommodate customers, American is offering additional flexibility that may allow you to adjust your travel plans without a fee.” Uh-oh. What do they know that we don’t?
Thor apparently is letting me and Hagar get to Massachusetts before he strikes. The next morning — we have to leave the house by 6:30 — he’ll be battering Logan Airport with high, gusty winds and heavy rain, according to the forecast. But is there any alternative to being at the airport, ready to go, whatever happens? I’ll rely on my friend, a much more experienced traveler and a whole lot smarter than I, to keep up to date on her cellphone.
I’ll keep reciting in my head the last stanza or two of Tennyson’s “Ulysses:” “It may be that the gulfs will wash us down; it may be we shall touch the Happy Isles. …” It may be we’ll just have to call another cab and retreat north with our tails between our legs. Everything’s up in the air. The question is whether that’ll still be true the day of our flight.
Springdale, Arkansas, doesn’t look much like what I imagine the Happy Isles to be. But it’s the home of an increasing number of family members — a son, a daughter-in-law, two granddaughters and their husbands, and the husbands’ kinfolk. By the time you read this, we’ll either have been with family for Christmas or languished in the vaulted spaces of Logan Airport. One is the Happy Isles; the other isn’t.
Willem Lange is a regular contributor to Weekender magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.
Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.