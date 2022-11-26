Preheat oven to 350º. With a paper towel, thoroughly grease the bottom and sides of an 8 inch by 12 inch baking pan. Spoon in and smooth down the contents of one can of Grandma Brown’s baked beans. Cover with slices of bacon or Spam. Dust thoroughly with brown sugar. Bake 10-15 minutes. Consume. Wash and regrease pan with residual Crisco or lard left on paper towel. Save towel for lighting pot burner in cold weather.

Do not attempt to make and eat this supper — once my favorite and usual — unless you are burning several thousand calories a day. Also, don’t trust that 350º figure. That was just the one that worked best for me on the ancient three-burner gas stove I bought from Ralph Ducharme for $35. The oven door was sprung so to hold it shut tight, I braced it with a piece of lath against the opposite wall.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.