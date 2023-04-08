American Airlines Flight #6059 to Burlington swung wide over Lake Champlain and approached the airport from the north, delightfully early, explaining without words why we were early: a strong, south wind all the way from Philadelphia. A wheelchair was waiting for me halfway up the tunnel to the terminal. A delightful woman named Tracy trundled me to baggage claim, retrieved my little traveling suitcase, took me right through the terminal exit and refused a tip. It was a fitting end to a nearly perfect trip.

In recent years, many of us, especially we seniors, have come to dread flying. Crowded airports, the hassle of the security check, oft-delayed flights caused by tight schedules and missing crew, and seats designed for (or perhaps by) Lilliputians, all combine to create anxiety and exhaustion. So this past weekend’s trip for a couple of days in Pennsylvania has left me surprised and delighted.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

