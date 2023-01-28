My first experience with surgery and general anesthesia occurred in 1949, at the so-called Children’s Hospital in Albany, New York. My grandfather, an old-fashioned Albany apothecary, probably had connections there; and my father, a clergyman, probably got a reduced rate. It was a simple, straightforward tonsillectomy, a procedure I understand is recommended more cautiously nowadays than it was then. And at 14, I was a little old for both the operation and the Children’s Hospital. My father and I drove from Syracuse and checked me in. I would recover in my old bedroom at my grandparents’ house.

Looking back from the vantage point of almost three-quarters of a century, I appreciate now the 19th century appearance of the place: high ceilings, dark woodwork, faux-Tiffany overhead lights converted from gas. It’s long gone now, a victim of Gov. Rockefeller’s much-reviled modernization of downtown Albany in the 1960s. Charles Dickens would have recognized and loved it.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

