Vermonters love to talk about the weather, and in that way, this winter is no different from any other. It’s certainly got people talking. But not for the usual reasons.
While Vermont is known for its deep snow and cold — and its skiing — this winter has been unusual in all three of those departments. Snowfall has been below or well-below normal for many central and eastern states in the country, and many states also experienced the warmest start to the year on record, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Prospect Mountain Nordic is a ski center that sits at 2,300 feet in Woodford. At that elevation, the ski area has always had a reputation for having more natural snow than others. But, says Dave Newell, president of the board of directors who operates the nonprofit that owns and runs the ski area, this winter has been different.
Prospect Mountain Association is in its fifth season of running the mountain, since a community effort led to the formation of the 501©3 and purchase of the ski area.
“The weather has been great all of those years, except this one,” says Newell.
December was actually pretty good, with higher-than-average amounts of snow and more skiers than in previous years. There was even a snowstorm right around the holidays. People who were home from school and work got a lot of enjoyment out of the good skiing at that time.
“But, obviously, January has cranked to a halt,” says Newell, after warm weather and rainstorms melted December’s snowfall. A subsequent hard freeze has left the remaining snow solidly frozen. Prospect didn’t have much to ski on earlier this month, so operations had slowed anyway, but they officially closed the ski area on Jan. 13 until there is more snow.
“We’re completely closed now,” says Newell. “We can’t in good conscience charge people.”
The snow has been decent — that is to say, skiable — at Craftsbury Outdoor Center in the Northeast Kingdom, where they make snow for some of their trails, while others are natural snow. Condition reports from the previous week have included notes like “lots of depth, well-groomed” and “the natural snow ranges from surprisingly good to ‘maybe I’ll just walk this little bit,’” according to the website.
“Thanks to snowmaking and over-summer snow storage we’ve been able to be open all but a couple of days since Friday, Nov. 18,” says Sheldon Miller with Craftsbury Outdoor Center. While the ski area is running on just a fraction of their 105 kilometers of trail — only about 3 kilometers of trail are currently open — there is still enough to slide around on.
“We’ve been able to host racing and offer skiing to our annual members, day-skiers and houseguests for all but one or two of the wettest, warmest days this winter,” says Miller.
The difference in operation at the two ski areas, during a low-snow year like this one is, of course, snowmaking. Back at Prospect Mountain, Newell says the association has embarked on two phases of design and a capital campaign to add snowmaking to its ski area.
Being at its relatively high elevation, Newell says the mountain is likely to get just enough natural snow to function, but snowmaking is something the association has been thinking about for some time.
He moved here in the late 1970s and says of that time, “We used to have more snow, and it stayed longer.” In fact, at that time, Prospect Mountain was a downhill ski area with a rope tow.
“During the ’60s, it was reliable snow,” he says. “It snowed in late December, and it stayed all winter. We don’t see that anymore.”
The Prospect Mountain Association plans to have Phase 1 of their new snowmaking system up and running in time for next year’s ski season. This first phase of design will include a 1.1-kilometer loop in the “stadium area,” a zone right around the lodge. That way, says Newell, at least the local Bill Koch high school league can use it.
Says Newell of adding snowmaking, “I do think that’s the future of any Nordic ski area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.