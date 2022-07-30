Rose Pogonias
By Robert Frost
A saturated meadow,
Sun-shaped and jewel-small,
A circle scarcely wider
Than the trees around were tall;
Where winds were quite excluded,
And the air was stifling sweet
With the breath of flowers,—
A temple of the heat.
There we bowed us in the burning,
As the sun’s right worship is,
To pick where none could miss them
A thousand orchises;
For though the grass was scattered,
Yet every second spear
Seemed tipped with wings of color,
That tinged the atmosphere.
We raised a simple prayer
Before we left the spot,
That in the general mowing
That place might be forgot;
Or if not all so favoured,
Obtain such grace of hours,
That none should mow the grass there
While so confused with flowers.
This poem by Robert Frost was first published in 1915 in the book "A Boy’s Will" (Henry Holt and Co.), and is in the public domain.
There is much one could be confused about these days between so much news, so many activities, so many things to be distracted by. Even so many good books to read. But never can there be too much of some things. A thousand orchises is not too many, air of sweet is never too sweet, summer trees never too green. There is a healing and integrating power to beauty that can change our experience of the moment, and even of our relationship to crisis and challenge, if we are able to stop and see and feel.
We might even feel overwhelmed at times by beauty, or unable to absorb it if our inner state is not able to match what is before us. We’ve all had times like that. But beauty is always there waiting when we’re able to see again, when we’re able to step forward to meet it.
There can never be too much of all that Frost speaks of, and no moment can be too brief to raise, as he says, a simple prayer to help us truly see and protect however we can our meadows of a thousand flowers or at the very least, silently honor them, especially if we find our self so fortunate as to be so confused with flowers.
Susan Jefts is a poet and editor from the Adirondacks and Vermont, whose poems have been published in numerous journals, locally and nationally. She runs workshops using poetry to deepen our experiences in nature, and of what we find sacred.
