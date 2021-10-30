Curriculum Vitae at Seventy-Four
By Phyllis Katz
Did I dream when we were young
and full of hope, we’d always dance all night,
work all day without a sign of weariness?
Our yesterdays have vanished
as quickly as the breath of summer
I felt this morning brush my lips as I awoke.
What we have done in all our years
is printed on pages
soon forgotten like dusty books
aging on shelves that no one ever visits.
But in early dew to have traced the tracks
of the fox’s journey through the meadow,
pattern of turkey’s passage in the snow,
to have seen at night a shower of Perseids,
to have watched the glow of Northern Lights
have sat beneath the reddening maple tree
beside the pond listening to the silence
of leaves floating on its surface,
to have watched the growing
of our children’s children,
and to have held each other through the times of
pain and darkness
will have been enough.
This poem was first published in All Roads Go Where they Will by Antrim House, Simsbury, Connecticut.
Phyllis Katz received a Ph.D. in Classics from Columbia University, 1969, and has recently retired from teaching. She lived in Vermont for many years, and after her husband died, moved to Northampton, Massachusetts, to be closer to family. Her second book, "Migrations," was published by Antrim in 2013. Her more recent books are "Finding Ithaca," 2018, and "Ghost Orchids," 2020, both by Dos Madres Press.
What we have done in all our years/is printed on pages … But in early dew to have traced the tracks/of the fox’s journey through the meadow. It’s all right there — the facts, the paradox, the beauty. Yes, our lives are full of doing and then afterward perhaps it gets written down somewhere and becomes dust, but hopefully not before leaving a beneficial imprint on the world. But to have traced the tracks of the fox’s journey or felt the silence of leaves is a whole other kind of accomplishment, more akin to being and being-ness than doing.
I admire how Ms. Katz’s poem holds the suggestion of all of these ideas and more, but keeps to its natural music and lyricism. The stanzas flow effortlessly one to the next with barely a pause, yet their content is vastly different. The first three suggest our culture’s focus on doing and accomplishing within the linear movement of our lives, while the fourth stanza holds the soft awareness of being and interconnectedness that exist outside of time. Clearly, we need both, but we’re left to wonder what is it that informs all our “doing.”
Some words of Robin Wall Kimmerer from a recent lecture came to mind for me while reading the poem: “Restoring land without restoring relationship is an empty exercise. It is relationship that will endure and relationship that will sustain the land.” I think she’s talking about relationship in all its meanings: to the earth and its nonhuman beings, to ourselves, and to each other. And of course, all relationships are interconnected just like we are to everything and everyone else. All call for deep listening, presence and empathy, and for dropping into other ways of knowing that go well beyond the intellectual.
Meanwhile, we go on with our work and activities while the fox and turkey, ponds and trees go on with theirs. But their work is grounded and shaped by millions of years of deep attunement with the natural world and by greater unseen forces. May we continue to track the fox’s journey through snow, the wonders in the night sky, and the paths of our souls back to our own deep attunement.
Susan Jefts is a poet and editor from the Adirondacks and Vermont, who runs workshops using poetry to deepen our experiences in nature, and of what we find sacred. Her website is www.manyriverslifeguidance.com and her poems can be found in many print journals and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.