It was all going great, until it wasn’t.
It’s the makings of a great story. It also was the theme of an Aug. 26 storytelling event held at North Branch Nature Center and hosted by Mark Laxer, a Montpelier-based traveler and storyteller.
Fifteen people joined the event, which was nearly rained out by thunderstorms, and the crowd of adults and teenagers settled in for a potluck meal and an evening of sharing stories.
“So, we went across the country in a 29-foot-long RV,” explained Liam McCallum, a teenager from Waterbury Center, emphasizing the length of the RV by speaking slowly and emphatically. The family’s aim was to visit a slot canyon in Utah. “We thought, ‘This is going to be so awesome,’” McCallum said with a foretelling laugh and the group nervously chuckled, too.
Their trip into the canyon started at an information booth at the entrance of a road leading toward to where the family would then hike into the canyon. And, says McCallum, there was “this old guy at the information booth, and he’s like, ‘You’re going to need a high-clearance four-wheel-drive vehicle to get through that road down there.’” But not willing to be discouraged, his family decided, “Eh, he probably hasn’t been down there. When’s the last time he’s been down there? He’s just some old guy at the information booth.’” There are more laughs among the group at this point, as McCallum explains his family went for it.
They had been warned specifically of a spot in the road, about 0.4 miles in, where there was a washout. But as the family started driving, the road seemed smooth.
McCallum continued: “So we go down the dirt road in the 29-foot-long RV, and we’re like, ‘Oh, it looks fine.’ And at exactly, like, 0.4 miles, there’s just a wash, like a river, and the road is just … gone.” Everyone is laughing heartily at this point.
McCallum’s mom, who also was at the storytelling event, suggested they ease into the wash in a diagonal direction. But, says McCallum, “My dad said, ‘We have to just go for it.’ And the RV is like gooodjsh.” (That’s the sound of their RV scraping along the washed-out road.) “And we were like, ‘Yeah, we did it!’”
The family had a great time hiking in the slot canyon, where there were petroglyphs to see, and they carried their dog in a backpack. “Then we get back in the RV, and it’s like gooodjsh back through the wash,” and everyone laughs together again.
Back in town, the family took stock and did some repairs. Parts of the bumper were missing from the RV and some of the backside was peeling away, exposing rotten plywood beneath, so McCallum’s dad got a metal brace to screw it back together. Then, he began filling the hole with caulk, a whole can and then another whole can. To top it off, he duct-taped the whole thing.
“And when we got back to Vermont,” says McCallum, “we parked, and somebody bumped a bicycle against the side of the RV, and a few cups of sand fell out, from the washout, 1,000 miles later,” McCallum shared, and the group roared with laughter and clapping.
McCallum had shared his story about half-way through the event. Before his story, the group heard from Devora Jonas, from Montpelier, about her trip many decades ago over Bear Mountain in New York, at night, in the snow, in a little Volkswagen beetle. Everything was going well until her car spun around and left her driver-side wheel hanging off the side of the mountain. She slid out the passenger-side door, then waved down passersby with a flashlight. Her rescuers were four brute young men who simply picked her car up and then, holding it in mid-air, asked which direction she would like it pointing when they put it back down. With that, she was back on her way.
After McCallum’s story, other teenagers in the group opened up to share, too, like Fiona Stowell, from Waitsfield, who visited Costa Rica with her family. They were to join a friend’s farm where they would be staying, but instead of plugging the directions into an app on their phone, they went with a paper map that showed a direct route. That route, however, turned out to be not much more than a walking trail up and over a mountain. The views, says Fiona, were amazing, but the trip was harrowing.
As they approached the farm, they saw an old man walking and asked about directions. He said to them with great surprise, “You came from that way? That way?” says Fiona. And, it turns out, a main road would have led them right to the farm from the other direction, and they could have avoided the rough ride, but would have also missed out on the adventure.
Laxer has been hosting these storytelling events, called travelers circles, since the mid-’90s, starting in Washington, D.C., and moving north through the years. He enjoys that these circles build community and offers up his leadership role for public and private events, like birthday parties and other celebrations.
Throughout the fall, he will host a series of travelers circle events at the Nature Center on Route 12 North in Montpelier.
“The joy is often in the sharing of stories,” said Laxer, as he wrapped up the evening of storytelling, “and the connection of people who have maybe never met each other before, or this is just like, ‘Wow, I never thought of that, four big guys carrying a Beetle and asking, which direction?’ And that’s a gift, because I’ll always have that story in my brain now.”
There will be two more travelers circle events held at North Branch Nature Center this fall, on the evenings of Sept. 30 and Oct. 28. The theme for the September event will be encounters with wildlife. The storytelling gatherings typically take place outside under a tent, along with a potluck dinner, but in the event of bad weather, they will be moved inside.
Billed as a casual evening of stories and a shared community meal, there is no pressure to speak, and listening is welcomed, although everyone is invited to share a short story of their travels, which can include a trip to the store — or a trip across the world. The experience, says Laxer, is a bit like jamming on musical instruments: What you hear inspires what you share.
“People tend to be passive,” says Laxer. “They come to music and storytelling type of events prepared to listen. Listening is so important, but developing one’s own voice is just as, if not more, important. The travelers circle is all about people developing their own storytelling voice in a friendly environment.”
Visit the North Branch Nature Center website for more details on upcoming travelers circles, at www.northbranchnaturecenter.org online.
