As part of PoemCity 2023 in Montpelier, writer Marjorie Ryerson, of Randolph, will be reading from her first book of poetry, “The Views from Mount Hunger.”

The event, which will be held at the Unitarian Church in the Capital City on Friday, April 21, from 6 to 7 p.m., also will feature Charlotte-based pianist Carl Recchia, who will accompany Ryerson throughout the reading.

