As part of PoemCity 2023 in Montpelier, writer Marjorie Ryerson, of Randolph, will be reading from her first book of poetry, “The Views from Mount Hunger.”
The event, which will be held at the Unitarian Church in the Capital City on Friday, April 21, from 6 to 7 p.m., also will feature Charlotte-based pianist Carl Recchia, who will accompany Ryerson throughout the reading.
Ryerson has deep ties to Vermont. She was, in fact, the former editor of a free weekly published by The Times Argus that was called Country Courier, a job she said she loved. She has worked all around Vermont, mostly teaching.
This is Ryerson’s first book of poetry, however, she has a graduate degree in poetry, has been writing poetry her entire life, and she has taught poetry at Middlebury College, Dartmouth College and Johnson State College (now part of Northern Vermont University).
She has previously published other books of nonfiction, and a book of photography.
It took quarantine during the pandemic to get her to consider a collection. She culled through some 3,500 poems to whittle the pile down to 60.
“The Views from Mount Hunger” was published earlier this winter by Green Writers Press. The first printing sold out in 48 hours. The collection, which spans topics of the natural world and a lot of self-reflection, is made up of journeys not exclusive to Vermont. Ryerson crosses muddy waters in the South, and other points far afield. But she also takes us inside music and other unexpected spots.
Recently, Weekend Magazine interviewed Ryerson by email. Here is an edited version of that interview:
WM: Talk about poetry as a form of expression.
MR: Although I initially went to college to major in physics, I took one writing class my sophomore that altered the entire journey of the rest of my life. I discovered in that class how much I loved communicating with others (through the use of words) an idea, a perspective, or even the humor in something others might have been taking too seriously.
To me, both music and language are critical tools for sharing with others the emotions, challenges, joys and sorrows in all of our human lives throughout this incredibly complex, often painful, journey we all take on the planet Earth.
Communication with others is a critical tool for keeping us not only informed but also connected and sane. Communicating through nonfiction journalism serves the same purpose. And I’ve certainly lived my life in all of those arenas — journalism and poetry and music.
My senior year in college, I wrote a book of poems as an independent study class for another professor. That teacher who then insisted that I keep writing poetry and that I apply to the University of Iowa graduate school for poetry … which I did. It was in that senior year class that I found myself intrigued by (enchanted by) the challenge and delight of condensing life into a matter of words on a page, using intuition, metaphor, synonyms, and other means of originally and sometimes even beautifully communicating an experience, a perspective, with others.
For graduate school, I was accepted as a student at the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop, and once I got there and began to play in depth with words, seven days a week, I had never been happier. I was totally intrigued by the whole experience of trying to capture and condense the many complex fibers of each moment of life into words.
WM: Writing about everyday moments. Is there a challenge there to make something completely relatable into something truly unique?
MR: Just as gardeners are intoxicated by the different ways plants flourish and change throughout their lives, I have the same fascination with the way words — our primary tool for communicating with others — can be used to offer insight, in large and small ways, into this reality of being human that we all share — regardless of our individual perspectives on different issues. Words can also offer comfort to people struggling with loss or challenge (as I aimed to communicate in my poem, “The Highest Wall.”) A poem isn’t always about a totally unique experience or perspective of the writer alone. It often addresses something we humans all share, but in a condensed form that can be absorbed and appreciated so that it allows us to recognize the true connectivity and universality all of us share.
WM: Your lens seems unusually optimistic and accepting. How much is your poetry an understanding of complexities and harshness around you? (And is that how you are off the page, too?)
MR: My poems are often an attempt to turn the complexities and harshness of reality into tools for recognizing that, yes, life is full of nightmares and unsolvable, dreadful crises, but that life is also more than just the horrors around us. I don’t think I live my life as a blatant optimist, though. I am deeply discouraged by the selfishness, violence, and corruption of the species to which I belong. So perhaps I use poetry as my “medicine” to help me (and hopefully others) to endure the harshness and complexities in which we are required to live most moments of our lives.
WM: Walk us through the evolution of one of your poems.
MR: My poetry is a reaction to what I see and what I feel about what I experience in life. I wrote the poem “Boom” continually struck by the loudness and violence of the world around all of us — that poem is a plea for a quieter, more peaceful world. I wrote the poem “The Solitude of November” in a similar response of appreciation for the quietude that that month of November brings — quieter in many ways, including the slowing of all the outdoor bright colors and summer chores and outdoor activities. Both those poems of mine came from a deep craving for a more peaceful world, a calmer human life in all aspects — with no more war or violence (an impossible wish, I realize, but still what I would love to have in our world).
WM: What kinds of observations or moments inspire you most?
MR: Just as good journalists do, the poet in me wants to stand back and watch, absorb and reflect. This question of yours isn’t easy to answer because a huge variety of moments and observations inspire me. The poems I write are sometimes in reaction to what is going on in the world around me. They are sometimes written in appreciation for what seems to be working well. The four poems in this volume about Mahler’s 9th symphony were poems I wrote listening (over and over and over) to that symphony and doing my best to translate into words the stories I heard the notes of the music telling me. So there is no “most” — no single element — for what inspires me.
”The Views from Mount Hunger” is available at bookstores around Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.