It might not look like much from the street, but the house at 70 Library Ave. in Rutland is the first of its kind. Thanks to the collaboration of more than a dozen community organizations, led by grass-roots Rutland’s Promise, the home’s second-floor apartment has a new lease and an even greater destiny: to become the first short-term family shelter in Rutland County.
In September 2021, Lynn and Roger Carroll were contacted by a member of the Rutland’s Promise organization with a proposal: Consider renting the second-floor apartment of their property on Library Avenue to a homeless family. The apartment would provide a temporary home where the family could live while, with the assistance of Rutland’s Promise, they were able to make connections with area resources.
“Our initial reaction was concern,” Lynn recalls. “When someone says ‘homeless’ there is an immediate negative perception. People who might have no respect for the property. It’s so much more than just an apartment. It is our family’s home.”
The house at 70 Library Avenue has been in Lynn’s family for 100 years (it celebrates its centennial in 2021). It was built by her great-grandfather, Levi Francis Miner, a business owner, landlord, mortgagee, Rutland alderman and 32nd-degree freemason. He built numerous two-families throughout Rutland, and at the time of his death the newspaper wrote that Miner was “an active spirit in developing the real estate interests of the city.” The rental properties were a good source of income to supplement the money he made at the shop on Pine Street where he built wagons, carriages and sleighs.
According to Rebekah Stephens, founder and executive director of Rutland’s Promise, the house on Library Avenue had the perfect amount of space, a family neighborhood, a walkable location, and access to the bus route in Rutland City.
After many conversations with Stephens, the Carrolls’ concerns were alleviated, and they enthusiastically agreed to provide the first Rutland’s Promise shelter.
“It makes sense from a business and personal perspective,” said Lynn. “We have a guaranteed lease at the rent level we need to maintain the home, and it allows us to support a city and community where our roots go back 110 years. I know that my great grandfather would wholeheartedly support this decision.”
Community unitesOn Sept. 11, 2021, Rebekah Stephens stood behind a podium before a room filled with potential volunteers at the Calvary Bible Church in Rutland. These men and women were the essential ingredient to the nascent nonprofit’s success because Rutland’s Promise is a completely volunteer-run organization.
It was a beautiful, sunny day and Stephens wore a sky-blue cardigan and matching face mask. But one didn’t need to see the lower half of her face to hear her passion as she talked about addressing the city’s invisible homelessness crisis.
There is currently no family shelter in Rutland County, but a rising tide of “invisible” homeless families who have been displaced by the pandemic, a tight housing market, and job insecurity. Stephens saw a large gap in the services Rutland County was offering to the homeless population.
Rutland’s Promise was born.
“The whole key of Rutland’s Promise is to provide a temporary, safe shelter for families where they’re in a safe place. They know where they’re sleeping for the next 30 to 90 days … . And they can concentrate on getting back on their feet,” Stephens said.
In 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, 37 families were turned away from Rutland’s community shelters because they weren’t literally homeless. According to the state of Vermont, an individual or family is characterized as homeless only if they lack a fixed, regular and adequate night-time residence. This does not account for the many families who are living in their cars or tents, couch-surfing with family or double-bunking with friends for two or three nights at a time.
Rutland’s Promise aims to help these families that are getting lost in the system.
“If you don’t have a safe place to live it is going to affect everything from getting a job, to being healthy, to eating healthy, your kids going to school, right down to your relationships, all the way down the line. If you don’t have a place to live your entire life is affected and we are hoping to break that cycle of chronic homelessness in Rutland,” Stephens said.
“We’re going to help reunify these families, bring them back together, and put them in the shelter. Now we can categorize them as literally homeless … and they now have access to all these resources that they may not have been able to access because they’re not under the categorization of the state of Vermont,” Stephens said.
Eligible families will be referred to Rutland’s Promise from community support providers, like the Homeless Prevention Center, as well as school liaisons, and members of the faith community. The nonprofit’s goal is to open two shelters to serve one or two families at a time for 30 to 90 days.
“Rutland’s Promise is very unique. We’re intentionally keeping it small so that we can be successful and we can work very intimately with the families that are coming through our project,” Stephens said.
The shelter’s annual budget is $60,000, which is less than 10% of the normal operating costs for a family shelter. While continuing to seek out donors and apply for local grant opportunities, the nonprofit is 100% supported by three types of volunteer teams: Promise, Connect and Family Mentors.
Promise Volunteers are individuals with special skills (think hair stylists or gardeners) who donate their time and expertise to assist the family or take care of the shelter. Landlords, like Lynn Carroll, also fall under this category by providing use of the shelter and staying up to date on things like insurance and property taxes.
Connect Volunteers are the boots-on-the-ground, spending a couple of hours per week at the shelter to support families.
“Connect Teams are really the most important piece right now of the model as we get started because these are the volunteers that are going to work with the families on a daily basis and interact with them and connect them to the community … it’s a crucial role.”
The third volunteer category is the most selective because it requires a long-term commitment to the shelter families and the program. The non-profit’s executive team will select couples who model good family values to work as Family Mentor Teams. They will build a relationship with the family starting with the intake process, and follow the family’s progress after leaving the shelter, making sure the family feels connected and involved in their community. Stephens and her husband plan to be the first Family Mentor Team.
“When we started this project,” Stephens said. “We realized that we were going to be asking our volunteers to do an incredibly difficult and important job. And we want to make sure that you have the tools that you need to not only be able to interact with the families in a productive way, but also to be safe, for the families and yourself … in order to build relationships you have to be able to have the tools to do that.”
To that end, the organization will provide quarterly, four-hour volunteer education classes in areas like preventative conflict training, communication, and advocation. The first class, held on Oct. 2, was facilitated by Tom Chamberlain and Marsha Cassel of Family Mediators LLC. Twenty-eight volunteers were in attendance.
Volunteers can also expect weekly debriefing meetings held at the shelter and access to an on-call executive team member 24/7 to answer questions or address concerns that arise.
They say it takes a village, and for Rutland’s Promise collaboration is key.
“We have worked very intentionally and transparently to include as many service providers local and state, community members, law enforcement, community service organizations, and faith organizations as possible to ensure that this project is community-owned. The success and continued sustainability of Rutland’s Promise depends on these strong relationships,” Stephens said.
It is Stephens’s hope that Rutland’s Promise can serve as a model for how to address homelessness in a collaborative, sustainable way in any community, no matter the size.
There was a ribbon-cutting at the Library Avenue shelter on Saturday, Oct. 23. The shelter will open its doors to its first family on Nov. 1.
To learn more about Rutland’s Promise and how to become a volunteer or community partner, email RutlandsPromise@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.
Sarah Parke is an acquiring editor for Globe Pequot Press, the trade division of The Rowman & Littlefield Publishing Group Inc. She has an MFA from the Stonecoast MFA Program (University of Southern Maine) and her work has been published in The Writer and Speculative City.
