The circle of postcards on the book’s cover is a montage of contrasting images — various jolting newspaper headlines shuffled together with photos of birds and flowers — a kaleidoscope of despair and hope.
“I think of it as all the things that drove me crazy in the last four years,” Yvonne Daley says, “and all the things that kept me sane.”
A longtime state reporter for the Rutland Herald who also wrote for the Boston Globe, People Magazine and the Washington Post, among others, Daley is the author of more than 5,000 news, feature and magazine stories and six nonfiction books, including “An Independent Man” (with U.S. Sen. James Jeffords), “Vermont Writers: A State of Mind,” “Octavia Boulevard” and, most recently, “Going Up the Country: When the Hippies, Dreamers, Freaks and Radicals Moved to Vermont.” But her latest book, “Prisoner of Hope” is her first collection of poetry.
Triggered by the intense election of 2016, the poems unexpectedly began to make themselves known to her. “As I’m on the subway this poem is coming from the bottom up, the last line first,” she recalled in a recent interview outside Speakeasy Café in Rutland. “I’m writing it down on a little piece of paper. I always write down words and things people say but this was (different). The words (were almost) visible. I wrote them down and I thought, well that’s interesting. That hasn’t happened in a long time.”
The collection is like a drive on a scenic back road. She describes the poems as soliloquies, “Like you’re talking to yourself, it doesn’t matter if anybody’s listening. You’re venting but also trying to understand.”
“You behind the wheel ... I have the map,” reads one for her husband, writer Chuck Clarino. “I sing the praise/ of not living in a lookalike … I’d rather the falling-down trailer … But so much seems either/ Old and forgotten or/ Brand new ugly and conformed.”
But when the book was finished and ready to be published she had a choice to make. Because after Daley wrote “Octavia Boulevard’ in 2011, she learned quickly about the pitfalls of publishing.
“(One) editor would want to take the homeless people out of the book,” she explained. “Well, it’s about homelessness in one of America’s richest cities. (Then they said) too much about the dog in the book. Well, the dog was the reason I met all the characters in the book. It went on and on.”
The struggles of publishing “Octavia Boulevard” led her to create her own publishing venture, Verdant Books, and publish it herself. Then she started publishing other people’s work — “quality books from people who had a story to tell and the ability to do so, but were not connected to the literary world.”
Daley decided to take that road again for “Prisoner of Hope.”
“I don’t want anybody else telling me which poems to put in,” she said. “I haven’t written or shared poetry in 40 years.”
“I unburied my publishing venture because you can’t get a contract now, you can’t meet with an agent, so it seemed to me, (and others) we’re not young, we don’t want to wait 5, 10 years just to put it out there. (We) didn’t have time to wait,” Daley said. “(We) wanted to enjoy seeing (our) books in print and share it with friends if no one else.”
Daley has more books from Vermont authors coming out through Verdant Books in the near future, and now “Prisoner of Hope”— a spring of life that hard times tapped into.
“This is hibiscus from a wild plant I grew from seeds,” Daley said, explaining the photos of nature on the book’s cover and pointing to one. “They’re all hope.”
“Prisoner of Hope” is available at Phoenix Books in Rutland, Northshire Books in Manchester and on Amazon.com.
