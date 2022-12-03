Fresh off a well-received tour run as members of the Trey Anastasio Band, keyboard wizard Ray Paczkowski and consummate pocket drummer Russ Lawton of the Vermont-based instrumental duo Soule Monde are celebrating the holidays in style with a new Christmas album.
Soule Monde celebrates the release of the record, simply titled “Christmas,” with its second annual Christmas party and toy drive tonight (Saturday) at the Double E Performance Center in Essex Junction.
Released on Thursday, the 10-song set was initially inspired by Soule Monde’s 2017 release of “Funky Little Drummer Boy,” its pretty interpretation of Christmas staple “The Little Drummer Boy.”
“The delight we took in reinventing this simple melody made it clear we needed to record more,” says Paczkowski in the “Christmas” liner notes.
“Christmas songs … hold a unique place in our hearts,” he adds. “They’re songs we’ve grown up on, freighted with an innocent sentimentality and spirit I find irresistible.”
Soule Monde went on to release a brilliant take on Tchaikovsky’s “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” in 2018, followed by an improv-driven version of “Carol of the Bells.”
All three songs are included on “Christmas,” which includes six other covers and one original tune. It’s an impressive collection of Christmas songs, all of which are stamped with Soule Monde’s singular touch, making it one of the more compelling holiday albums in recent memory.
English carol “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” takes things up a notch with a rollicking ska treatment that’s enhanced by the Trey Anastasio Band horn section: Northeast Kingdom native Jen Hartswick (trumpet), Natalie Cressman (trombone) and James Casey (saxophone).
Ditto the upbeat duo’s joyful take on The Jackson 5’s classic version of “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.”
Other highlights include the gorgeous rendition of The Pretenders’ “2000 Miles,” featuring beautiful vocals by Paczkowski’s and Lawton’s daughters, Hattie Lindert and Patience Hurlburt Lawton.
And the Paczkowski’s pretty and expressive solo piano interpretation of “Bog Zie Rodzie,” which he describes as “an old Polish Karoldy” and “a song from my childhood traditionally performed with a full chorus of voices.”
Not to mention the sultry groove-driven shuffle of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” with Hartswick adding stellar trumpet work to the mix.
Soule Monde closes out the proceedings in style with a spellbinding original song, “December,” on which Paczkowski adds his rich and raspy vocals. Citing “the spirit of the 1950s beat poets” as inspiration, Paczkowski calls the tune “a reflection on those exquisite winter night tableaux in Vermont.”
“Moonlight and bitter cold, a frozen stand of majestic maples, absolute shimmering silence where time stands still,” he adds. “On the longest night of the year, an unspoken promise of the world reborn.”
Following an opening set by Upstate New York six-piece group Annie in the Water, Soule Monde will perform a set of “Christmas” tunes before being joined by Burlington guitarist Rob Compa and bassist Chuck Jones of Boston-based band Dopapod.
“Christmas” is available on all streaming platforms. A vinyl version also is available at soulemonde.com
