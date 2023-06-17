There’s no one more universal and all-American than Charlie Brown. Charles M. Schulz’ irresistible creation was first seen in the comic strip “Peanuts” in 1950, going on to television in the 1960s, and to the musical theater stage with “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” scored by Clark Gesner, in 1967.
Beginning Thursday, Weston Theater Company will be bringing its hour-long family version of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” performed by its Young Company, to Weston’s Walker Farm, and to six other Vermont communities, with performances through July 9.
“We are so pleased to be able to offer ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’ as a free event for communities throughout southern Vermont,” says Susanna Gellert, Weston’s executive artistic director. “With this, our third year taking our Young Company show on the road, we have created a wonderful summer tradition that is sure to delight audiences young and old, near and far.”
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” with book, lyrics, and music by Gesner, is based on Schulz’s “Peanuts.” Additional dialogue is by Michael Mayer, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.
With charm, wit and heart, this musical follows the life of America’s most lovable loser. Along with Snoopy and other friends from the Peanuts gang, Charlie Brown navigates the ups and downs of growing up, playing football, flying a kite, and being friends with just about the best dog there is.
Frances Limoncelli, who played Lucy in Weston’s 1992 production, is the show’s director.
“It really does work for today,” she said by phone. “The original material by my dear friend Clark Gesner, who was at Weston many years as an actor, still works. And the 1999 version lengthened and updated it, and so here I am introducing the work to a Young Company of college-age actors and having confidence that it will work.
“But then to have them laughing and cracking each other up and loving the material, it’s so validating that something that originated in 1967 can still just be human and funny and universal,” Limoncelli said.
The original 1999 show was actually written for adults and comprised two full acts.
“We are playing sometimes for quite little children and their attention span is shorter,” Limoncelli said. “One of my first jobs was to trim the show down, and that was such a challenge because I love the show so much. Every little thing I had to trim out was like a little wound. I had to make several passes before I got it down to the appropriate length.”
Members of the Young Company will be playing characters even younger than they are.
“I’m a big advocate for, when an adult is playing a child, for them not to really imitate a child too much,” Limoncelli said. “I like them to play themselves, maybe a more energetic version of themselves, maybe a more excitable version of themselves, or a more innocent version of themselves. But I find it insulting to kids when actors play at being a kid too hard. It feels like talking down to them. I think kids relate to the characters as people their age.
“What works about the people are insightful little people,” Limoncelli said. “Not only do we find that charming as grownups, but we remember what it was like to be little and to have those problems. It takes us right back.”
The Young Company is comprised of six college-age actors-singers-dancers (who will also appear in the summer’s large-cast productions).
“I wondered what they thought when they first got the material,” Limoncelli said, “but when we sat around a table and read it, it’s really funny out loud — it is really funny out loud.”
The comic strip and the ’67 Gesner show were from a different era.
“To me that really speaks to Clark as a person. He was from a simpler time and he really believed the key to happiness was in life’s simple, small everyday joys.
“And he taught me that,” Limoncelli said. “I was at the age of the Young Company when I met him and first worked with him. And I was full of existential angst and drama, and he just quietly encouraged me to see right through a lens of what is good.
“It’s like Snoopy — he could stare at the sky, the stars or the clouds and feel peace and happiness,” Limoncelli said. “And I followed his example. When I remember to experience life like Clark, I get to take a vacation from the troubles of the world — and that’s a gift I want to give to our audiences, and I want to give it to this Young Company.”
“I am a bit of a Lucy,” she said with a laugh. “I’m a little bossy, and, yeah, I am.”