There was no shortage of noteworthy Vermont releases this year — everything from folk, rock and pop to hip-hop, blues and jazz.
Here’s a look at 15 albums by Green Mountain State artists that stood out in 2022 — excluding major-label artists like Noah Kahan and Anaïs Mitchell, both of whom released noteworthy albums of their own — in order of release date.
Bow Thayer: ‘The Book of Moss’
Widely regarded as one of Vermont’s best songwriters, Stockbridge-based singer and multi-string instrumentalist Bow Thayer released “The Book of Moss” in January.
Culled from impromptu sessions in 2017 with bassist Alex Abraham — who died by suicide in 2018 — Thayer delivered a deeply compelling testament to his friend and bandmate, with assistance from his longtime drummer Jeff Berlin and producer Justin Guip.
Thayer called the songs “about as ‘Vermont’ as I can get,” adding: “They contain all the trials and tribulations you find living here, as well as some global perspective from our little weird bubble of a state.”
Bow Thayer performs Jan. 19 at Babes Bar (www.babesvt.com), Bethel; and Feb. 3 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge (www.highergroundmusic.com), S. Burlington (with Saints & Liars).
Henry Jamison: ‘The Years’
Henry Jamison is a standout Burlington-based singer-songwriter who released his beautifully subdued third album “The Years” in April.
The 10-song set — which features stellar guest performances by Maisie Peters and Nico Muhly — captures the “feeling of sitting in one place and noticing its particulars … but in an emotional register,” said Jamison of the album in a social media post.
“In my lyrics, I think there’s a sense of just sitting there and trying to renew myself slowly through memory and simple expression, letting an emotion or a memory stand out simply, without overburdening it with too many words.”
Fern Maddie: ‘Ghost Story’
Fern Maddie is a rising Montpelier-based singer and clawhammer banjo player who released her stunning debut album “Ghost Story” in June.
The Guardian dubbed it the second-best folk album of 2022, calling it “a sparse, striking debut.” “Maddie’s young, welcoming voice belies a darkly evocative lyricism, creating an album that is both unsettling and thrilling.”
“Her own haunting originals intertwine with her traditional selections,” added NPR, “giving voice to the loss and resilience that define human existence across the epochs.”
Willverine: ‘Who Can Wave Me to the Way Out’
Willverine, aka Will Andrews, is a Colchester-based producer, trumpet player and songwriter extraordinaire. “Who Can Wave Me to the Way Out,” released in June, is a stellar eight-song collaboration with Burlington singer-songwriter Sam DuPont, aka Blackmer.
DuPont contributes soulful lead vocals and co-wrote all songs with Andrews, who adds backing vocals in addition to synths, trumpet, drums, programming, sampling bass and guitar.
It’s a stunning collection of tunes that soars on the remarkable chemistry between Andrews and DuPont, the deeply compelling compositions they created, and Andrews’ deft production mastery.
Andriana Chobot: ‘Return to Sincere’
Andriana Chobot is a promising Burlington singer-songwriter who released her sophomore album “Return to Sincere” in June.
The compelling Canadian-born artist and keyboardist, who started writing songs while at Mount Mansfield Union High School, delivers an eclectic and genre-blurring mix of sweeping jazz-tinged tunes, breezy pop, lyrical ballads and heavier acoustic rock — all driven by her evocative vocals and theatrical flair.
Ali McGuirk: ‘Til It’s Gone’
A standout Boston singer-songwriter who’s now based in Burlington, Ali McGuirk’s sophomore album was released in September on Signature Sounds.
“Til It’s Gone,” which includes guitarist Fred Tackett and organ player Larry Goldings, is a sublime nine-song set that shines on McGuirk’s powerhouse vocals and singular sound that seamlessly blends old-school soul with rootsy blues and rock flavors.
Ali McGuirk performs Dec. 31 at Highlight (highlight.community), Burlington.
The Dead Shakers: ‘Some Shapes Reappear’
The Dead Shakers are a rising Burlington psych-rock band led by singer and guitarist Kevin Bloom. “Some Shapes Reappear,” released in September, is the ever-evolving band’s sophomore album — and it’s a doozy.
A headphone-friendly sonic excursion that’s definitely worth the trip, the 11-song record is an impressive collection of mesmerizing, offbeat tunes that deliver a warm, vintage vibe while incorporating layered instrumentation to great effect.
The Dead Shakers perform Dec. 31 at Highlight (highlight.community), Burlington.
Thus Love: ‘Memorial’
Thus Love is a fast-rising, Brattleboro-based indie-rock trio. “Memorial,” the band’s debut album, is a 10-song set that was released in October on Captured Tracks.
An infectious and urgent collection of ‘80s-inspired rock that marries jangly guitars, catchy tunes and compelling vocals to great effect, “Memorial” is a stunning debut album from a seriously promising new group.
Thus Love performs Dec. 31 at Highlight (highlight.community), Burlington. The band also plays Jan. 21 and 22 at the Stone Church (stonechurchvt.com), Brattleboro.
Boomslang: ‘Boomslang III’
Boomslang is a longtime Montpelier-based hip-hop duo featuring MC Sed One, aka Dustin Byerly, and producer JL, aka producer Johnny Morris. Morris died just over a year ago after battling brain cancer, and “Boomslang III” contains some of his last beats.
Released in October, the album is one of the best hip-hop albums to come out of Vermont in years. Full of the dynamic duo’s deep, atmospheric, high-energy beats and poetic, potent lyrics, “Boomslang III” — which also features stellar contributions by some of Vermont’s finest rappers — is one for the ages.
Greg Freeman: ‘I Looked Out’
A guitarist in rising Burlington rock band Lily Seabird, Greg Freeman steps out on his own on his debut album, “I Looked Out,” released in October.
Though his bandmates are included throughout the album, Freeman establishes himself as a talented songwriter in his own right, with a distinctive sound that incorporates jangly roots and chunky, fuzzed-out rock to great effect.
A record that rewards repeated listens, “I Looked Out” is a compelling album by one of Burlington’s most intriguing musicians.
Greg Freeman performs Dec. 31 at Highlight (highlight.community), Burlington.
John Fusco: ‘Borderlands’
John Fusco’s new album “heads west out of the Mississippi Delta and into the narrative landscape that has informed much of my filmmaking work,” says the acclaimed Morrisville, Vermont-based filmmaker and musician.
“Borderlands,” released in October, is an assured, inspired and cohesive collection of songs and stories that mines Fusco’s deep knowledge of blues and roots music and his compelling tales about colorful characters and deeper emotional landscapes.
Fattie B. Presents: ‘Gumbo’
Fattie B., aka Bristol native Kyle Thompson, is a veteran Burlington rapper and DJ known for his work in bands like Eye Oh You and Belizbeha, among other artistic pursuits.
Following a watershed moment at the end of 2021 after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure, Thompson curated a massively ambitious new collaboration album featuring an all-star cast of area producers, emcees, DJs and musicians.
“Gumbo,” released in early November, is an eclectic masterpiece of an album. The sprawling 25-song, 90-minute set is an inspired, emotionally powerful and sonically pleasing record that stands as one of the best and most ambitious recordings to come out of Vermont in decades.
Fattie B. celebrates the release of “Gumbo” Feb. 11 at The Double E Performance Center’s T-Rex Theater (www.essexexperience.com), Essex Junction.
Saturn People’s Sound Collective: ‘Saturn People’s Sound Collective’
One of Vermont’s most mythical bands, Saturn People’s Sound Collective came roaring back with a stellar debut album, the release of which the 22-piece ensemble celebrated two weeks ago at the Haybarn Theatre at Goddard College in Plainfield.
The storied band is the brainchild of Plainfield-based Brian Boyes, a celebrated trumpeter, composer and educator. Recorded live last summer over two nights in front of a small audience at Tank Recording Studio in Burlington, the self-titled 10-song set is an absolute stunner that finds the sizable ensemble firing on all cylinders.
Clocking in at just over an hour, the album soars with a mighty sound that’s joyful, powerful and rich yet accessible, delivering a seamless mix of deft musicianship with deep grooves, rock sensibilities and impressive vocals.
In short, it’s sonic alchemy of the highest order.
Konflik: ‘Head of a Snake, Thumbs of a Thief’
Long one of Vermont’s finest rappers, Burlington-based Konflik last year released his long-awaited debut album, “Back to Basics,” to considerable acclaim.
On “Head of a Snake, Thumbs of a Thief,” released in November, the Roxbury, Mass. native is back in top form with a longer 12-song set that seals his status as one of the best emcees in the northeast.
Featuring an impressive guest list of underground greats like New Jersey’s El Da Sensei, Harlem rapper Brando Forbes and Buffalo-based Son of Tony, “Head of a Snake” finds Konflik once again teaming up with his brother and longtime collaborator Nastee, a New York City-based producer who provides the perfect soundscape.
Jarv: ‘The Amalgam’
Standout rapper Jarv, aka Windsor-based Nathan Jarvis, released his fifth album, “The Amalgam,” in early December — on which he handles pretty much all the beats, rhymes and cuts.
A super-fun and infectious 12-song album, “The Amalgam” mixes old-school ’90s-style beats and grooves with clever, fast-paced lyrics and catchy choruses for a consistently excellent and cohesive collection.
