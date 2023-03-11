When meeting Genevieve Cohn, she looks you in the eye, and answers questions with integrity, and joy. It is impossible not to be excited about the art she is sharing. Her enthusiasm is palpable and infectious.

Cohn is an internationally known artist, with deep roots in her native Vermont, Ferrisburgh to be exact. She has attended residencies at the Fiore Art Center, the Vermont Studio Center, The Ragdale Foundation, among others, and is the recipient of the prestigious Hopper Prize in 2019. Her most recent solo exhibitions have been in New York and London, with current contributions to group shows in Mexico City, Italy and the Orlando Art Museum in Florida. Upcoming exhibits will be in Como, Italy; New York City and at the Jack Bell Gallery in London.

amoreb@earthlink.net

