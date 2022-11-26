‘In 1979, friends began to get sick with lingering flus, night sweats and ongoing fatigue. We all thought another shot of penicillin would take care of it. Now, years later, morning coffee has me scanning the obituaries, locating my lost ones, remembering all those I have outlived, needing to tell their stories,” John Killacky says in his voiceover as a quiet procession of nude figures, pale and sculptural, pass on the screen in his 1996 black-and-white film, “Walking with the Dead.”
“Walking with the Dead” is one of the three short films in Killacky’s “AIDS Trilogy” — with “Unforgiven Fire” (1993) and “Stolen Shadows” (1995) — being screened Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Susan Calza Gallery in Montpelier in observance of World AIDS Day 2022. The three films, together about 30 minutes long, will be shown four times, on the half-hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. Killacky will be in attendance.
In these moving films, Killacky honors the memories of the scores of friends he lost, his “angels.” He eloquently reminds us of the early years of HIV infections, our own friends and acquaintances who died, and of the tragic stigmatization and ignorance that accompanied the AIDS epidemic. For viewers too young for those memories, he offers deeply personal insight into the extraordinary loss of life, attitudes of the time and multilayered tragedy.
World AIDS Day was established in 1988 by the World Health Organization. Observed globally, the day honors memories of those who have died from Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS)-related illness and offers opportunity to unite in the ongoing fight against Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and show support for people living with it.
Since AIDS was identified in the early 1980s, the World Health Organization estimates that over 40 million people have died of HIV or AIDS-related illness and that today there are an estimated 38 million people carrying the virus.
“These are very personal stories around AIDS that I’m sharing from the ’90s,” said Killacky, who lost 119 friends to AIDS — the names of 96 of them, gone when he made “Unforgiven Fire” in 1993, are read throughout that film.
“I find it important to tell the stories of those lost lives to a younger generation so they have an understanding,” he said, noting that with the passage of time and development of antiretrovirals, many people see HIV as a treatable disease, even though there is still no cure.
Killacky is well known in many creative and public service realms. After serving two terms in the Vermont Legislature as representative from Chittenden 7-3, he chose not to seek a term in the most recent election aiming to have more time for his creative practice. A seasoned filmmaker — he has 17 short films so far — he has new work on the Fluxus art movement. His book “Because Art: Commentary, Critique, & Conversation” with 56 essays, including narratives from these films, came out in 2021). As an arts administrator he was most recently executive director of Burlington’s Flynn Center for the Arts (now The Flynn).
Killacky was in New York City at the beginning of the AIDS pandemic and recalls being on Fire Island as the first article on it appeared in the New York Times in 1981, “Rare Cancer in 41 Homosexuals.” Its toll unrelentingly struck close to home.
In Minneapolis in 1993, as curator of the Walker Art Center, Killacky embarked on the first of these films.
“The culture wars were happening. Many politicians including Jesse Helms were yelling about artists, and it was mostly it was about gay artists. There was a hysteria going on,” Killacky said.
“As more and more of my friends continued to die, I went back to my artistic practice and made these three films.”
Killacky wrote narratives first, then shared them with friends and colleagues who came together for the filming.
“People were so generous — and having it be also their act of defiance and resilience. I found a community of intention,” he said.
All three films have a stillness. For the most part, the choreography is in the camera — slowly circling Killacky as he sits nude in “Unforgiven Fire,” over the motionless bodies of “Stolen Shadows.” In black and white, there is a profound solemnity. The nude bodies have a liminal quality of being alive but like sculptures.
“What was important to me was to make the body sacred again. So, there is nudity in the pieces. And I think it was important during the culture wars to claim bodies, to find sacredness in the body again with the kind of homophobia going on. By shooting them in stark black and white, I think they are quite beautiful,” he said.
